Looking at unhealthy eating habits formed during COVID

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, life consisted of sheltering at home to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus. But, according to nutrition professionals, living in lockdown also contributed to the formation of unhealthy habits.

“…People are doing more take out. We’re seeing people eating more processed foods like French fries and hamburgers and fast food and all those kind of things,” Susan Olmer, registered dietitian at Columbus Community Hospital, said. “A lot of people did gain weight over the last few months. And some of that, also, is due to inactivity.”

Spending time outside moving around was limited, Olmer said, and now that’ll take place again with the onset of winter.

“When summer was here, it was really neat to see a lot of people out walking,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve seen so many people out on the trails in Columbus.”

Shannon Muhs, a Hy-Vee registered dietitian who covers 18 stores in Nebraska and Iowa, including in Columbus, agreed that less-than-healthy eating habits were started during the pandemic.