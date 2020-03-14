Looking back, moving forward: CCH plans for another fruitful decade

“We have over 17 different specialties in that suite. On any given day, there are nine concurrent doctors running clinics – sometimes once a month, once a week, whatever it may be,” Blaser said. “But this saves time on travel. It can make people anxious to have to go to Omaha or Lincoln all of the time for care. So this allows our community members to stay here for their health care and keep it local.”

CCH is also in the midst of a massive $35-million renovation that will result in upgrades inside and out. Parts of that project will be completed by May of this year, according to Hansen, and it all will be fully completed by the end of 2021.

Van Cleave said all of the investments being made at CCH are really making a difference for patients whether they realize it or not. Those investments have resulted in increased in-migration and people coming from places like Omaha, Lincoln and beyond as opposed to the other way around.