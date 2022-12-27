Looking back: What happened in Platte County in 2022

Over the past year, Platte County has seen many small changes, general improvements and maintenance items that can go unnoticed until they are not done.

One of the more significant things for the county and more specifically, the Platte County Courthouse, was much-needed repair and renovation of the building itself, which is over 100 years old. The process for that renovation began in the summer of 2020, concluding in 2022.

"Resurfacing, cleaning up the exterior of the courthouse, because it's 100 years old, and remodeling the inside offices I think was very important," said Jerry Micek, district 2 supervisor and chairman of the Platte County Board of Supervisors.

The renovations included upgrades to the courthouse as well, such as better office equipment and more electrical hardware. Plumbing, Micek noted, was also an issue that is now thankfully resolved.

Micek added that for the most part, the board's accomplishments were small, incremental changes that improve quality of life or efficiency of county operations.

"There's just a lot of things, like down at the jail, that were done that just didn't hit the papers, that were being done in the public's interest," Micek said.

Micek said, the board's goal as a whole is to represent their constituents while keeping spending at a low if possible.

"I'm not saying this is the most important but first of all, our job is to represent the public, so I would say as far as I'm concerned, looking forward to this year's budget very close to what it was last year, that would be a priority," Micek said.

Acquisition of a building that used to be a bank, just north of the courthouse was also a big deal for the county, Micek said. District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said the building, when renovated and brought up to the standards for a government building, has many possible applications.

"We bought that entire building and parking lot so we now own the entire block the courthouse sits on," Engdahl said. "At the present time nothing is absolute, but the plan is to move the election commissioner, general assistance office and the (Columbus Area Convention and) Visitors Bureau into that building."

Engdahl added that Platte County was awarded nearly $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funding, which went to a myriad of programs, projects and organizations in the county.

"We have committed $5 million of that to the various organizations, villages, repairs and we have until 2024 to allocate the rest," Engdahl said.

That $5 million went to causes such as child care services in October, which received $150,000 across three facilities. A broadband fund was allotted up to $1 million in July for the future implementation of widespread community broadband internet.

The ARPA funds that went to villages in the county, such as Duncan, Monroe and Lindsay, were largely used for upgrading infrastructure, such as the water system in Duncan. Village of Duncan Chairperson Jeff Oppliger said back in July when the funds were approved that they were much-needed and appreciated.

"We're growing at a fast pace here, we can't build houses fast enough. We've wanted to do this for years and the opportunity is there now. We're very thankful for ARPA funds," Oppliger said in July when the funds were approved.

ARPA funds also went to Habitat for Humanity of Columbus' New Hope 2 subdivision, which has seen recent growth. The $270,000 allotted was mainly used to implement the needed infrastructure for new homes.

Engdahl said another significant thing in 2022 technically isn't even started yet, but the wheels were put in motion, which was the most important part. The county is hoping next year marks the construction of a new roadway in Columbus.

"It's been ongoing and ongoing, but this year, they're in the right-of-way process right now but in 2023, hopefully we'll see bids going out for construction on East 29th Avenue," Engdahl said. "It will go south and a three-lane viaduct will go over the railroad tracks."

While construction has yet to begin, the right-of-way process marks progress, a light at the end of the tunnel, Engdahl said.

With changes to the county abounding, there are also changes in the county board, as District 3 Supervisor Fred Liss and District 1 Supervisor James Scow leave their positions after 12 and four years, respectively. Liss worked for Platte County for over 30 years as well. They will be presented with plaques for their service on Jan. 3.