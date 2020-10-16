Looking for some support: 2 different fundraising events set for this weekend.

There will be two fundraising events this weekend to help with suicide prevention and kidney dialysis.
One of them, the 2nd Annual Bowling Fundraiser for Suicide Awareness and Prevention at Westbrook Lanes, is aiming to put the fun in fundraiser. The other, Auxiliary Scavenger Hunt hosted by the Eagles Auxiliary, is to raise money for the Dialysis Center of Columbus.
“Suicide is a very difficult topic to talk about and to raise awareness on,” Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition President Donna Wolff said. “You really need to do something fun, and everybody loves to bowl.”
Wolff has a personal tie to the issue as her son, Zebulun, died by suicide in 2009.
“There was nothing in Northeast Nebraska to help me. There was no support group. It was very taboo and stigmatized,” she said. “I was going to Omaha once a month to try and find a support group and I said, ‘you know, this is ridiculous.’…I really took it upon myself to start my nonprofit.”
The nonprofit has a support group for anyone left behind after suicide in both Norfolk and Columbus now, she said.
Going into 2021, she said, mental health will be an important topic.
“We need to stop the fearfulness around the topic and let people know that you do not have to die by suicide,” Wolff added. “If you’re really struggling with your mental health, you do not have to die over this."
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 at Westbrook Lanes, 3156 51st Ave. in Columbus. There is a $20 entry fee per person and prizes will be available. There will be two time slots, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.
“People are welcome to wear their masks if they choose to,” she said. “Everything has been sanitized really well…we’re spacing people apart, that’s why there’s two different time slots…we’re definitely making sure that there’s only six people per lane… we’re definitely keeping within the guidelines.”
As for the Eagles Auxiliary's scavenger hunt, proceeds will be going to the organization’s kidney foundation.
“Those proceeds, we funnel them into the dialysis center here in Columbus,” said Diane Wilken, secretary for the Columbus Eagles Club Auxiliary.
Wilken said she loves doing this work.
“It’s my way of making an impact on this world, by living our motto of people helping people,” she said. “This world is crazy enough as it is with everything that people are going through with the pandemic…there’s no better way, having that internal feeling of being able to do something good for our fellow men.”
The way the scavenger hunt works is there is a signup sheet at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. People can sign up in teams of however many they want. The cost is $19.99 per person. Check in time will at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17.
“They are given a list of things to search for…it could be famous places here in Columbus, it could be things that Columbus is known for,” Wilken said. “They take a picture once they think they’ve found that particular clue.”
After all the clues and questions, the teams will come back to the club and someone will go through the pictures with them. There will be prizes and food at the club.
“We just try to find unusual, fun things we can do to raise money for charity,” Wilken added.
It is the second time the Eagles Auxiliary is hosting the event, after a good turnout a couple years ago.
The suicide bowling event will also be hosting its second iteration of the fundraiser.
It is especially important with the depression, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolff said.
Wolff added that it has not been an easy road to get to this point.
“At first we were knocking on doors, trying to get people’s attention. Now, honestly, people contact me all the time,” she said. “I hate anyone to join my club, so I’m very adamant to do as much outreach and awareness events as possible.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is the reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
