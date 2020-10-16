Looking for some support: 2 different fundraising events set for this weekend.

There will be two fundraising events this weekend to help with suicide prevention and kidney dialysis.

One of them, the 2nd Annual Bowling Fundraiser for Suicide Awareness and Prevention at Westbrook Lanes, is aiming to put the fun in fundraiser. The other, Auxiliary Scavenger Hunt hosted by the Eagles Auxiliary, is to raise money for the Dialysis Center of Columbus.

“Suicide is a very difficult topic to talk about and to raise awareness on,” Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition President Donna Wolff said. “You really need to do something fun, and everybody loves to bowl.”

Wolff has a personal tie to the issue as her son, Zebulun, died by suicide in 2009.

“There was nothing in Northeast Nebraska to help me. There was no support group. It was very taboo and stigmatized,” she said. “I was going to Omaha once a month to try and find a support group and I said, ‘you know, this is ridiculous.’…I really took it upon myself to start my nonprofit.”

The nonprofit has a support group for anyone left behind after suicide in both Norfolk and Columbus now, she said.

Going into 2021, she said, mental health will be an important topic.