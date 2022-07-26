Looking Glass Church celebrates 150th anniversary

Looking Glass Church, located just southwest of Lindsay, is celebrating a momentous occasion with its small but dedicated patronage for its 150th anniversary. The church, founded in 1872, found its beginnings as a church with no building.

Members of the church would host services in their homes, with circuit preachers stopping by each week to preach. In 1881, a permanent structure was finally built on a parcel of land given by patron Bengt Olson. In 1901, that building was demolished and the current structure took its place.

In 1940, the church joined the American Methodist Conference, and in 1941, joined with Newman Grove and Lindsey Methodist Churches. The Lindsay branch dissolved soon after, but Looking Glass UMC stayed strong.

The church, according to lifelong patron Verne Buhl, was one of many churches in the area at the time, many of which were based around the patron’s nationalities and native tongues.

“It was basically a Swedish church, for the Swedish people in the community. There was another for the Danish and what have you. It was kind of set up that way,” Buhl said.

Buhl, who has attended the church since he was born in 1943 and became a confirmed member in 1957, said the church is largely the same now as it always has been.

“Our services, I don’t think have changed since I can remember, really. It’s basically the same,” Buhl said. “In my mind it’s about the same as it always was.”

Buhl said that when the church was young, there were more congregants and more churches in the area.

“Being out in the country, when it first started there were tons of people, probably four or five small churches in a few miles, they all had a few members. Farms were smaller and everyone had a lot of kids,” Buhl said.

Buhl added that while there are younger members of the church, many of the younger people in the area have moved away.

“Now most of the kids in the last generation have gone off to college and probably work somewhere else. The farms are bigger, and there’s less people in the area,” Buhl said.

Buhl said that what has kept the church going for 150 years is the dedicated congregation of 15-30 attendees who keep coming every week, despite the church’s relative solitude in its area. Some, Buhl noted, are members who live far away.

“I guess it just happens that there were several of us that came back to the farm and there’s enough people to keep it going. You have to have people and we don’t have a lot but there’s enough to keep it going,” Buhl said.

Church Secretary Ruth Stone has been a member for 69 years, after marrying her husband and becoming a member by marriage.

"I was a member of a Lutheran church before. He was a member and we decided this was where we were going to live and raise our children," Stone said.

Stone, who has been secretary since the previous one passed away, said there's a closeness to the church.

"Well, it’s just a small membership now, so it seems like we bond together," Stone said. "We don’t exclude anybody, of course, but we're all involved with church activities and we just feel like this is part of our lives."

That closeness, she said, is what has kept it alive for 150 years.

"It's the fellowship with each other. It's just home, it's a part of our lives and we love it and we love the people who come," Stone said.

The church will celebrate the 150th anniversary following its 10:30 a.m. service on July 31 at 430th Street between 490th Avenue and 505th Avenue. The church asks that anyone planning to attend the catered lunch afterward contact Ruth Stone at 402-447-6024 or Sandra Borg at 402-428-4975.