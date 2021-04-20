Looking to downsize: Columbus' Rotary clubs may merge into one unit

When Bob Stachura first joined Rotary in 1984 in Columbus, there were around 140 members in the local organization. But that’s not the case anymore.
Between the two local Rotary clubs now, Morning and Noon, the membership isn’t half of what it was around 40 years ago.
According to Stachura, Rotary Club of Columbus Noon president, it has 26 members. Meanwhile, Columbus Morning Rotary Club has roughly 20, Morning Rotary President Neil Carnes said.
Due to these smaller numbers, the Rotary clubs have discussed a potential merger. They’ve held combined meetings with members from each club for the last two months.
The groups will vote whether to continue like this in an upcoming Rotary meeting at noon, Wednesday, April 28, at the Federated Church, 2704 15th St. in Columbus. A majority of both club members have to vote 'yes' for the merger to happen.
“The thought process is, ‘Maybe, we’ll have 40 members,’ which is way lower than what we used to have,” Stachura said.
If the two clubs vote yes, then the Board of Directors of both clubs, filled with both sides, will determine how to proceed, Stachura said. The board of directors will decide on the time(s) for meetings, the gathering location, officers, structure and accounts.
Carnes said one important detail going forward will be trying to find a lasting meeting location.
“Federated Church has been nice to us, but we need to find a permanent home,” he said.
Stachura said the dwindling members can be attributed to younger people now not as willing to join service clubs such as Rotary. He added previously employers would pay for club memberships and even give their employees time off to participate.
“Well, now organizations don’t give time off or anything like that anymore,” Stachura said. “… All service clubs are suffering, not just us.”
Carnes said he joined Morning Rotary in 2016 and even then, membership size was much larger than it is today.
“We had more active people,” he said.
In some cases now, the Morning Rotary has had about three to four members at a meeting, Carnes added.
“When I first joined, we had more than 20 people, and generally speaking, they were at every meeting,” he said.
Stachura said COVID-19 hasn’t been a factor in the smaller membership size for Noon Rotary. He added the pandemic did, though, affect Noon Rotary from meeting as it didn’t have one for about three to four months.
Carnes said he believes COVID played a part in the morning club’s number because the organization has a few members who are more susceptible to the virus.
“Some of the people were scared to go to the meeting,” he said.
Due to these past concerns, Carnes said it’s a no-brainer on what direction the two clubs should take.
“It just makes sense to bring these two clubs together,” he said. “… It’ll make for a lot better club.”