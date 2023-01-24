Loose cow in Columbus reportedly euthanized due to aggressive behavior

Travelers along 33rd Avenue/Highway 30 in Columbus on Sunday afternoon may have noticed a strange sight on the viaduct – that of a cow wondering around. However, the cow was later euthanized due to the aggressive behavior it was displaying.

The incident started at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, after a cow from the Columbus Sales Pavilion, 3928 Eighth St., escaped.

“We were sorting cows and she just got wild,” said Travis Bock of Columbus Sales Pavilion. “There were quite a few of them that were really wild and she ran into a gate and busted the (steel) hinges and ran off to the east.”

According to Bock, efforts to take the cow back to the business were unsuccessful.

“She just wanted to go where she was going to go. We were trying to keep the public at bay so we didn't have a catastrophe or somebody run it over or get killed by the cow,” Bock said.

The cow made its way to 12th Street and 30th Avenue near the railroad tracks, Molczyk said.

“Employees from the sales pavilion were trying to get it corralled, but all they did was get the cow riled up and it became aggressive. The cow had to be euthanized before it hurt somebody or did more damage,” said Molczyk, who confirmed a police officer is the one who euthanized it.

The cow was euthanized by being shot.

“It was apparent to everybody present that the only recourse was going to be to put the animal down,” Molczyk said.

Bock added the loose cow had turned into a dangerous situation.

“You never know what they're going to react like when they come to town. And that's the biggest thing – a different environment makes them do different things,” he said.

Ultimately, Bock said he felt the right decision in that moment had been to put down the cow.

“You're not going to put a horse on snow and ice and rope an animal that weighs more than the horse and expect to stop it. Then you're going to have a horse break its leg or a person break (their) leg because it all falls down,” he said.

Molczyk told the Telegram on Monday morning that he was not aware at that time of any injuries or of any further damage than to the gate and the cow itself.

“We have animals get loose periodically from the sale barn, not that often, but they usually do a good job of getting the animal corralled back up,” Molczyk said. “I’ve been here for quite a few years and I can only tell you of a couple instances where we had to euthanize an animal.”

Typically, when any type of animal gets loose from anywhere, it’s up to the owner to get the animal under control, Molczyk said, although the police department lends a hand when needed.

“The sale barn is really good about getting the personnel out there and getting things taken care of. Rarely does it come down where it has to be euthanized,” Molczyk said.

Bock added, “We did the best we could and this was the right thing to do. Do we like to shoot animals? Absolutely not. If she would have turned around and walk back to the barn, nobody would have even known about it. Our last resort is to ever shoot an animal.”

Bock said the cow's body was taken to a rendering plant.