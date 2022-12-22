Loseke leaves Lakeview school board after 12 years

If there’s one thing Ryan Loseke has seen throughout the past 12 years he’s served on the Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education, it’s growth.

“I think we had less than 700 students (at the start), now we have over 900,” Loseke said. “In the past 12 years, we've had two bonds. We added on to Shell Creek, our elementary school, shortly after I got on. We of course completed our classroom/gym expansion (at the junior/senior high school). Then we've built four more classrooms at Shell Creek. As we've seen the district grow, we've just kind of run out of space and we've of course added staff accordingly.”

The junior-senior high project also saw separate areas for the industrial technology and ag programs, as well as an activity commons area, new paint, flooring, lighting and HVAC and electrical upgrades.

Loseke, a rural Columbus man who is employed as a veterinarian and farmer, attended his very last meeting as a school board member on Dec. 12. Loseke, who has four children graduate from Lakeview Community Schools, chose not to run for re-election this year. His youngest kid graduated last year.

“The kids being graduated, I just thought it was time for some new ideas, good balance on the board of parents that have kids in the school system and some that don't,” he said. “It's good to have different perspectives.”

Lakeview School Board President Keith Runge said he’s known Loseke throughout the majority of his life, having grown up five miles apart from each other. They attended different schools, but their families have always known one another, Runge added.

“He's a conservative, he doesn’t like to waste money,” Runge said. “But if it's something that will be better for kids and (increase) their chance to be more successful, Ryan was always in. …He was always willing to put in extra time and extra work to do anything he could to support (them) or to do the research.”

Loseke said he initially ran for school board for the reasons most others do – to help the kids and balance the budget. While serving on the board, he realized all of the services that schools provide that many may not know about, such as speech language, occupational therapy, English learners, etc.

Overall, he said he feels the school board has responded to the needs of the district.

“We provided that smaller classroom structure, which currently isn't any smaller than anywhere else, but we've added staff as we needed to,” Loseke said. “At the last meeting, we had a couple of teachers in there just identifying students with needs and interventions. …I really feel like we're identifying the needs of the students and helping those students that need extra learning opportunities.”

Notably, Loseke said he’s happy that Governor-Elect Jim Pillen has formed a school finance reform committee, which will provide recommendations on how to reform the state’s school aid formula. Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas has been announced as an initial member of this committee.

Under the current formula, many schools do not receive equalization aid and are heavily reliant on property taxes. Fairer education funding is something that Loseke said he felt Gov. Pete Ricketts could have done better.

“I'm excited Governor-Elect Pillen appointed a task force and Dr. Plas is part of that in his position on the STANCE group to look at funding and how we can get more money to non-equalized schools like Lakeview,” Loseke said. “So it'll be a challenge, the TEEOSA formula is very complex. But I applaud Governor-Elect Pillen for wanting to look into solutions on this on school funding.”

When a majority of people think of Lakeview, Loseke said, they tend to think of the new gym or the Vikings’ state football championship in 2021. But, there are other thriving activities at the school district.

“There's a lot of opportunities that with extracurriculars, for example in speech and band, and things that aren't as visible,” he added. “I think Lakeview is very responsive and meeting the needs to all students, athletes, to musicians to one act to speech. It's nice that we can be a school that's big enough to provide opportunities but still have that small school feel to it.”

As for the future, Loseke said he thinks Lakeview will continue to grow. The Lakeview school district lost a subdivision when the County Club Shores division was annexed into the City of Columbus, and it looks like the city is moving in that direction, he added.

“That doesn't necessarily mean that it's the demise to Lakeview or that we can provide less opportunities because of that,” Loseke said. “Our option-in enrollment has increased accordingly. There's a lot more lots for sale north of town and it appears that the district is going to continue to grow.”

Runge, on the other hand, will be starting his 17th year on the Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education in January. It takes hard work to serve on a school board, Runge said, but it can be satisfying.

“Being on the board, it's a lot of work and a lot of time you put in, but the rewards you get from seeing the kids walk across the stage and get their diplomas, or succeeding on sports or academically, it really makes you feel like you’ve made a difference,” Runge said. “And I'm sure that's how Ryan feels.”