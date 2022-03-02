Lost Creek class gets visit from dispatchers

Phone etiquette is important.

And when calling 911 in an emergency, it could mean life or death.

That was the motivation behind the 9-1-1 Kids Patrol visit to Lost Creek Elementary School in Columbus last Friday morning.

9-1-1 Kids Patrol is a new program from Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications that aims to educate elementary students on staying safe, getting help and calling 911.

Jodi Cole and Maddy Johnson, 911 dispatchers, addressed the group of first-graders emphasizing being calm and being able to answer any questions the dispatcher may have for them.

“The more information you can share with us (about your house and location) the better chance we get help to you, fast,” Cole shared with Carrie Kreber’s class.

“Some of these kids may not know their address, or forget it in an emergency. We’re trying to prepare them in case they ever have to call us.”

The Lost Creek class was the first stop on what Cole hopes to be a regular tour for Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications.

Cole and Johnson combine for more than 30 years of experience in dispatch.

“I’d like to get in and see second- and third-graders, too,” she said. “This early exposure just builds that comfort and (they learn) that we’re all here to help.”

The group called 911 to hear the dispatcher and used the walkie-talkie to check-in with workers at the station. They also got an inside look at the office and the dispatch work-station. While what you say after calling is most important, knowing when to call 911 is a close second.

“If they can see that a situation is dangerous or someone is having a medical emergency,” Cole said, “even if they just know something is wrong, they need to know how they can find help immediately.”

Cole and Johnson quizzed the students on what scenarios required a 911 call and which would not. Other than a trick-question, the first-grade group aced-it.

“You guys did great,” Cole told the class. “Even if you just know how to dial 911, you can help and save someone.”

There’s a good chance students will never see the face of the dispatcher they call, Cole said. That makes getting in front of students much more important.

“They often get to meet the police officers and firemen, and they do great work. It’s good they understand that they’ll be talking to us and we send help to them,” she said. “We’re also Moms and Dads, teachers. We’re all here to make them safe.”

