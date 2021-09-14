Lost Creek receives $3K grant for new tech

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The wristbands have been a long time in the making for Tomasevicz. Before the grant, he also raised money through track and field day T-shirt sales for about the past four years.

Tomasevicz said he raised around $2,000 from the sales; however, half went to track and field days while the other went into the heart rate monitor wristbands.

Anderson commended Tomasevicz’s innovation, saying the Lost Creek educator had a “clear vision” that would fit within CPS’ curriculum for physical education.

“I think any time we can find things that will elevate what we’re already doing is a great opportunity that we need to work for and look for every day,” Anderson said.

Tomasevicz said he initially heard about the wristbands while looking through online physical education forums.

“I saw what it did for the PE classroom,” he said. “I thought that was really neat and fun to have in our classroom. So I then started trying to find funding for it.”

Tomasevicz said heart rate monitors are becoming more common as many people now have a smartwatch such as a Fitbit or Apple Watch that does that task. Additionally, stationary bikes and treadmills can also monitor the user's heart rate, he added.