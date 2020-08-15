Lotus Lovers Game on

One of our best nature spectacles in the Columbus area is the flowering of lotus at Loup Power Districts Lake Babcock each summer. There are many unique flora and fauna examples, but this flower reigns king in the flora world. It can be seen in large colonies crowding the western portions of Lake Babcock by the bikers and hikers using the area.
A plant once thought to be a close relative of the water lilies, but which is now taxonomically placed different from them, is the American lotus, Nelumbo lutea. This spectacular plant, with its large, buoyant floating and emergent leaves and its huge, yellow whitish flowers, has been a local resident in Lake Babcock for over twenty five years now. I and others have mentioned this beauty numerous times in various articles over the years and it is still worth looking at every late July and month of August. The fascination I have never fades.
American lotus, originated in the United States, probably in the east-central North America and is thought to have been carried to other locations by Native Americans who used the seeds and tubers for food. In some parts of the country, this plant is a serious pest because it crowds out other aquatic plants and is considered a nuisance. Geese are thought to transport the seeds as well, which are abundant in modern times.
Lotus is not that common in the state and has been documented as far west as Calamus Reservoir and the next closest population is found right here at Lake Babcock. The plant is more common in backwaters off the Missouri River and is more readily observed.
Most aquatic vegetation is found in standing waters or wetlands adjacent to rivers and streams. Most purely aquatic species in Nebraska and the Great Plains are difficult to find in flowing waters. Plant species are often seen in the “wide spots” of a canal, river or stream where flows are reduced and sediments allowed to accumulate for the plants to get established. The accumulated sediments built up in Babcock have allowed a unique opportunity for the lotus to get started. Water storage has diminished (not a good thing for power generation) and the plant has taken advantage of that.
Lotus survives in water as deep as 8' but do best in water 18" to 5'. Initial establishment is presumably in shallow water with expansion into deeper water. The average depth in Lake Babcock is fairly shallow which explains why they have done so well there. Lotuses propagate from seed or fleshy rhizomes which can develop into tubers in the fall. Lotus seeds are so hard they are found petrified during oil explorations.
Seeds and tubers are edible, and widely used in many Asian cuisines and historic Native American diets. Young leaves, leaf stalks and flowers are consumed as vegetables. Flowers are also used in the production of perfume, and several parts of the plant are used medicinally and the seed heads can be found in local flower shops.
The seeds of this wildflower are consumed by water fowl species such as Canada geese, mallards, northern shovelers, and probably other waterfowl. Muskrats sometimes feed on the rhizomes, peduncles, and petioles. A host of insects find refuge with the plant.
Nebraska’ largest flower, lotus, reminds us there is the beauty of nature right here in our own backyard. Even though the flowering period is temporary, this seems to be a reminder for the good things in front of us we may overlook each and every day. Enjoy what’s left of summer!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
