Lotus Lovers Game on

One of our best nature spectacles in the Columbus area is the flowering of lotus at Loup Power Districts Lake Babcock each summer. There are many unique flora and fauna examples, but this flower reigns king in the flora world. It can be seen in large colonies crowding the western portions of Lake Babcock by the bikers and hikers using the area.

A plant once thought to be a close relative of the water lilies, but which is now taxonomically placed different from them, is the American lotus, Nelumbo lutea. This spectacular plant, with its large, buoyant floating and emergent leaves and its huge, yellow whitish flowers, has been a local resident in Lake Babcock for over twenty five years now. I and others have mentioned this beauty numerous times in various articles over the years and it is still worth looking at every late July and month of August. The fascination I have never fades.

American lotus, originated in the United States, probably in the east-central North America and is thought to have been carried to other locations by Native Americans who used the seeds and tubers for food. In some parts of the country, this plant is a serious pest because it crowds out other aquatic plants and is considered a nuisance. Geese are thought to transport the seeds as well, which are abundant in modern times.