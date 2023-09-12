Beginning the week of Sept. 18, Columbus Public Schools in conjunction with Nebraska Game and Parks will begin activities to mitigate the migration of geese in their pond west of Columbus High School.

Goose feces in the band parking lot and practice fields are creating an unhealthy environment for the physical education students, band members, student athletes, and youth football athletes who use the facilities.

To mitigate the number of geese, you will hear loud booms similar to large fireworks being set off in the early morning hours between 6:30-7:30 a.m. and evening hours between 5:30-6:30 p.m. (sunrise and sunset times dependent) when the geese are most active. This process could take anywhere from one week to several months.

These large fireworks may have the same sound of a firearm, but school personnel wants to assure the public that there is not a firearm on school grounds. The Columbus Police Department is aware that the school will be conducting the mitigation.