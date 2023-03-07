Loup Public Power District is considering the beginning stages of a project that would remove silt from Lake Babcock, thereby increasing storage and potential revenue.

Korey Hobza, vice president of engineering at Loup, gave an overview of the project during the Loup board meeting held last week in Columbus.

Hobza reported they are reapplying for an America the Beautiful grant to clean 10 to 12 acres of Lake Babcock near the Girl Scout camp. Loup’s previous application had not gone through.

However, management began looking at the project on a larger scale.

“When you look at this from Google Earth, you can see there are about 273 acres that are that we know are completely silted in, potentially a larger area than that but just what you can see on Google Earth … it's 273 acres,” Hobza said. “I did some calculations on that, and just looking at that area alone could add an extra million dollars to our bottom line every year.”

Loup’s hydroelectric system begins near Genoa, where water from the Loup River is diverted into a man-made canal which then flows through the Monroe facility. The water flows to the regulating reservoirs of Lake Babcock and Lake North, which provide storage for generation at Columbus Powerhouse. Once power is generated, the water re-enters the canal and flows into the Platte River.

“With Lake Babcock the way it is, we have a limited amount of storage behind Columbus,” Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said. “If you can dredge up that lake and have more water basically, instead of soil, you would then have more capability to … go a couple of days of storage. Or probably what would be better is … timing up with some of the pricing signals you get from the Southwest Power Pool.”

That would, in turn, Suess said, give more flexibility in maximizing revenue from the Columbus Powerhouse.

Hobza said they looked at the finer details of what the project would require, such as how much material would need to be removed, what they need to do to make sure the area doesn’t get silted in again, what permits will be required, etc.

All of that leads to a feasibility study.

“We want to create a step-by-step project plan for what we want to do, how do we do this?” Hobza said. “Something I can bring to (the board) and say, here's our plan from A to Z, we can do this, it's going to cost us X, our benefit is going to be why, here's what our problems are, here's how we plan to solve them.”

The feasibility study would cost anywhere from $80,000 to $125,000, depending on the amount of detail wanted, he said, and they are writing a grant for the Nebraska State Water Sustainability Fund, the filing of which is due this month.

“With a 60/40 split, Loup is left to pay 40% of that. But we can use labor in lieu of payment on that as well,” Hobza said. “If we have $20,000 in labor that we've spent working on this, that is in lieu of payment for our unmet need that we have to come up with.”

If the feasibility study indicates the project would be possible, Loup would then apply to the federal WaterSMART grant program, though that part would be a year or two out from now, he added.

Because a federal grant can be stacked with state and local grants, he said, and they are looking for other funding opportunities to help with the project’s cost.

Hobza said they are working on letters of support and are currently focused on the grant for the feasibility study. If that funding is received, he added, they will ask the board for permission to move forward with the study.