Loup board faces redistricting following 2020 census

As Loup Power District begins to consider 2020 census redistricting, it faces the prospect of expanding its rural subdivisions and eliminating a seat on its Board of Directors.

Right now, Loup Power District is broken up into 10 subdivisions, each one represented by an elected member on the Loup Board of Directors. The subdivision boundaries must be redrawn according to population every 10 years when there's a new census.

Nebraska law says power districts should strive for districts with equal population. But it's hard to do that without drawing extremely convoluted boundary lines. The question has always been how much leeway is allowed — how far away from exactly equal is acceptable?

The Nebraska Power Review Board (PRB) regulates the state's publicly-owned power industry. In the past, the PRB's informal policy has been to allow 10% above or below equal population in each subdivision. But, according to a letter PRB Executive Director and General Counsel Timothy Texel sent to the Loup Board ahead of its meeting on Tuesday morning, discussion during a recent PRB meeting highlighted the need for more definitive guidelines.

In the letter, Texel said power district subdivision populations should be within 5% of equal going forward and the populations of the largest and smallest subdivisions can't differ by more than 10%.