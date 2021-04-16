Loup d' Loup returns as poker run

For the second year running, the Columbus Morning Rotary Club plans to hold its annual Loup d' Loup event on May 1 as a poker run.
Up until 2020, the event was a bike ride circling the Loup River and Loup Canal — hence the name.
"I think we did that for 10 or 11 years," Rotary Club Member Dan Pabian said.
But, the rotary switched up the format for the 2020 event and plans to do the same for the upcoming Loup d' Loup. Rather than a bike ride, it will be a poker run. All kinds of vehicles are welcome, Pabian said.
It has been hard to keep all of the Support And Gear (SAG) stations manned for the bike ride, Pabian said, and switching to a poker run format has helped lighten the load.
The 2020 Loup d' Loup event — usually held in the late spring or early summer — was also postponed until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming poker run will reflect COVID-19 considerations.
"In (other) poker runs you'd have different stops and you'd pull a card or be dealt a card at each of those stops. With the whole COVID issue, we probably will not do that. We'll do maybe a couple of cards before they leave and then the rest of the hand after they get back," Pabian said.
It's $20 per hand to enter the poker run, but Pabian said participation in the poker run isn't required. People can always just go on the drive.
"Instead of SAG stops, if people want to stop along the way they can patronize any of the local businesses … or just … have a nice scenic drive. In the spring, with things getting nice and green, it's a pretty drive," Pabian said.
People can also stop at some of the attractions along the route, such as the Genoa U.S. Indian School.
"There are some really interesting things to see. That Indian School is one of the highlights," Rotary Club Member Judy Trautwein said.
Another point of interest is the Tarnov Heritage Museum at St. Michael's Catholic Church, where a school was once located.
"There used to be 100 kids that attended that school. Years ago farm families sent their families to live at that school because it was so hard to get to school," Trautwein said.
Those interested in participating can start registering for the poker run at 10 a.m. on May 1 at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. in Columbus. Vehicles are expected to depart from there by 11 a.m. The route also ends at the Eagles Club, and people can stay there for a free event with music and food from 4 to 8 p.m.
"We've got a '50s, '60s, '70s DJ that will be playing some old time rock and roll," Pabian said.
Even people who don't participate in Loup d' Loup can attend the Eagles Club event.
"And we'll probably have some other fundraising things for the rotary to help raise money for Loup d' Loup, whether it's some split the pot and different games," Pabian said.
Like many community organizations, the rotary's 2020 fundraising suffered due to the pandemic.
"We used to help at the county fair and at Columbus Days and we were able to raise some money doing that. And those things didn't happen," Pabian said.
Still, Trautwein said, the rotary was able to raise a nice chunk of change at the October 2020 Loup d' Loup.
Pabian said the October 2020 Loup d' Loup event raised approximately $400, all of which was donated to Big Pals-Little Pals. This time around, the money will support the rotary club's various projects.
"In the past, we built the shelter at Sunset Park, and we recently gave benches at Sunset Park," Trautwein said.
Attendance was down at the October 2020 Loup d' Loup, probably because of the pandemic, Trautwein said.
Pabian said the bike ride usually drew about 100 participants, noting he would be happy to have 50 people participate in the upcoming poker run.
"Lots of the community organizations are struggling just for membership," Pabian said. "The community can help (support) their community organizations, whether it's becoming a member of one or, if you are a member, to help participate in things."