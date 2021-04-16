Loup d' Loup returns as poker run

For the second year running, the Columbus Morning Rotary Club plans to hold its annual Loup d' Loup event on May 1 as a poker run.

Up until 2020, the event was a bike ride circling the Loup River and Loup Canal — hence the name.

"I think we did that for 10 or 11 years," Rotary Club Member Dan Pabian said.

But, the rotary switched up the format for the 2020 event and plans to do the same for the upcoming Loup d' Loup. Rather than a bike ride, it will be a poker run. All kinds of vehicles are welcome, Pabian said.

It has been hard to keep all of the Support And Gear (SAG) stations manned for the bike ride, Pabian said, and switching to a poker run format has helped lighten the load.

The 2020 Loup d' Loup event — usually held in the late spring or early summer — was also postponed until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming poker run will reflect COVID-19 considerations.

"In (other) poker runs you'd have different stops and you'd pull a card or be dealt a card at each of those stops. With the whole COVID issue, we probably will not do that. We'll do maybe a couple of cards before they leave and then the rest of the hand after they get back," Pabian said.