Loup doubles down on cybersecurity

Loup Power District is doubling down on cybersecurity.
The Loup Board of Directors approved adding an information technology (IT) manager to the power district's employee roster at a recent meeting. Loup Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren told the Telegram the position will help strengthen Loup's existing cybersecurity measures.
"It's to support the efforts and put more staffing resources toward it; to support our Loup network and our whole office network throughout our four county area," Duren said.
Duren said digital attacks are a big threat, and Loup resident/CEO Neal Suess made similar comments during the June 29 meeting.
"Every day I get a report from the Electricity Information Sharing Action Council (EISAC). There are probably 10, at least five, reports every day from utilities around the nation of hacks and other things that are going on with their systems," Suess said during the meeting.
Suess referenced the hack on U.S. refined oil product pipeline system Colonial Pipeline as an example. In May, a ransomware hack targeting Colonial Pipeline shut off its flow of oil to the East Coast, pushing gas prices up.
"We get bombarded on a daily basis with it, also," Suess said. "…We've got a good firewall in place, but these guys get better all the time and you hear about it more and more."
If Loup is going to keep up, Suess said its IT department needs to grow.
Loup's IT department has developed significantly in the last 15 years. In 2005, the IT department had one full-time employee. Once someone is selected as the IT manager, the department will include four full-time positions.
During the meeting, Duren said COVID-19 has also opened Loup's eyes to the need for more IT support.
"After this pandemic ... we need to be prepared if this or something like this were to happen down the road, where we have to work from home," Duren said during the meeting. "We are equipping most of the computers that are coming in, we are replacing desktops with laptops so we have the ability to take them home and work from home. Our phones are all connected to our system, too -- if all the customer service representatives have to work from home, how do we make that happen? All of that stuff falls on the IT department."
According to a letter Suess provided to the board in the information packet for the June 29 meeting, the IT manager duties are currently being performed by Loup's supervisor of information services, but that person is nearing retirement.
"Once the current supervisor of information systems retires, a new position and a new salary for that position will be created, both of which are estimated to be at a lower level," Suess said.
Meanwhile, Loup plans to pay the IT manager between $7,001 and $9,100 monthly, which is what the supervisor of information systems is currently paid.
"It's very necessary," Board Chairman and Subdivision 1 Director Ross Knott said during the meeting. "(The IT department) doesn't necessarily generate any income, but it does keep us in business."
