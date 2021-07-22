Loup doubles down on cybersecurity

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Loup is going to keep up, Suess said its IT department needs to grow.

Loup's IT department has developed significantly in the last 15 years. In 2005, the IT department had one full-time employee. Once someone is selected as the IT manager, the department will include four full-time positions.

During the meeting, Duren said COVID-19 has also opened Loup's eyes to the need for more IT support.

"After this pandemic ... we need to be prepared if this or something like this were to happen down the road, where we have to work from home," Duren said during the meeting. "We are equipping most of the computers that are coming in, we are replacing desktops with laptops so we have the ability to take them home and work from home. Our phones are all connected to our system, too -- if all the customer service representatives have to work from home, how do we make that happen? All of that stuff falls on the IT department."

According to a letter Suess provided to the board in the information packet for the June 29 meeting, the IT manager duties are currently being performed by Loup's supervisor of information services, but that person is nearing retirement.