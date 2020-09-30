Loup hydroelectric repairs ongoing

“Because we haven’t been able to bring the normal amount of water in, our revenue is down,” Suess said. “We rely on that revenue to offset some of our expenses.”

Losing that revenue has been a struggle for the power district, Suess said.

“We estimated about $4 or $5 million last year of revenue lost," he said. "We were able to get by, we’ve got some reserves and that helped out, we’ve cut some costs here. To the extent that we will get money back from FEMA, that will help, when that happens."

Money has been slow to come in from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), but during the Tuesday morning meeting of the Loup Power District Board of Directors, Hellbusch said a lot of that is because NEMA is understaffed and overwhelmed in the wake of the widespread 2019 storm damage.

So far, the power district has spent over $6 million repairing storm damage – and the $700,000 cost of the wing wall is not included in that figure.

Following the flooding, Loup estimated that repairs may end up costing between $15 and $20 million, Suess said. And that doesn’t include the costs that may be introduced by a remediation plan required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).