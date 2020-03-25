Loup leaders brace for COVID-19

Suess said that they would be, as part of the 80-hour federal requirement. But, he noted that some employees would likely be able to do their jobs from home if they needed to self-quarantine.

“We’re making a go of it,” Suess said. “It’s not a great situation.”

Suess mentioned that he feared if one person on the Loup staff ended up testing positive for the virus that it could cause a chain reaction that would hamper the overall productivity of the company.

“My biggest fear is that we have a couple of workers come down with this and all of a sudden, we’re at 50-60 percent people who have it,” Suess said. “Now what do we do? We’re doing everything we can to not get to that point.”

In other Loup board happenings:

*The board approved their 2019 audit at Tuesday’s meeting. Bob Beran of Dana F. Cole & Company presented the audit, which earned praise from board member Mike Fleming, who chairs the board’s Finance and Budget Committee.

“The result of his audit was very positive and has been for several years,” Fleming said.