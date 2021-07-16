Loup license issues continue

After some back and forth, FERC denied Loup's request for a rehearing. Things really ground to a halt after that when Loup appealed FERC's denial with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018.

Immediately after filing its appeal, Loup got the circuit court to put the appeal on hold -- where it has stayed since -- to give Loup, FERC and FWS time to try and work out their differences outside of court.

"If there is an agreement, (Loup) would make a filing asking the Commission to amend the license in accordance with the agreement," FERC Media Relations said in a Thursday email to the Telegram.

According to FERC Media Relations, the Commission's policy has been that a limited settlement -- which would be the case here -- only opens the subjects covered by it.

While the license remains in limbo, Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said it's difficult for Loup to move forward with certain parts of its recreation management plan. In 2018, Suess said, things were moving in the direction of reopening the facility. Then, flooding in spring 2019 threw a huge wrench in things, thanks to all of the damage repair work and preventative construction projects that had to take place in its aftermath.