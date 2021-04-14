Loup park in Genoa opens after 2019 flooding

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preferred Sands, a business with a location in Genoa, helps mine the sand, he noted, which has brought in jobs for the Genoa area.

“That’s a good thing,” Morton said.

The park and the settling basin are popular, he said. The basin is a popular fishing spot.

“There (are) some future plans for that park,” Morton added. “We’re going to be putting in a sand volleyball court at some point in that park. I believe we’re going to be building another primitive restroom.”

The reason the park closed after the floods is that the water flooded the park but there were also breaches along the canal system, Prososki noted.

“We didn’t have time to work on the parks and stuff - we had to get all of our breached areas fixed up first so we could continue to divert water and to produce power,” Prososki said.

But because of the impact on Genoa, Prososki said he wanted to get the park fixed up.

Completed work includes filling in areas of the lake, putting in new dirt and seeding grass, reworking all the playground equipment and putting in new sand for the beach areas.

Loup began working on it over this past winter and into spring 2021.