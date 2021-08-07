Loup plans to take over annexed Humphrey land

The power customers in the annexation area were, and are, served by Cornhusker Public Power District -- for now, at least. The annexation has opened the area up to become a part of Loup Power District.

Nebraska law -- specifically Nebraska Revised Statute chapter 70, section 1008 -- gives public power districts the right to take over areas of land that become part of their existing service area. In other words, the City of Humphrey was a Loup customer before the annexation. Now, Loup intends to absorb the recently-annexed land.

To do that, Loup has to buy Cornhusker's existing facilities in the area which -- according to a preliminary estimate shared by Suess at the board meeting -- may cost $1 million.

Loup has until Dec. 14, 2021, to make the purchase.

Suess said the funds would come out of Loup's reserves and that Loup is working with Cornhusker to coordinate the purchase.