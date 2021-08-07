Loup plans to take over annexed Humphrey land

Businesses included in an area of land annexed by the City of Humphrey at the end of 2020 may notice changes in their electric bills sometime in the next year -- specifically, the name of their power supplier.
Humphrey annexed a large portion of land north and east of its previous city limits at the end of 2020.
"It extended out to Highway 81 to the east and all the way north to Highway 91 and it included almost 285 acres of land," Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said at the board's July 27 meeting.
The annexation went through at a Dec. 14 Humphrey City Council meeting when the Council approved a series of ordinances at its third and final readings, as required by Nebraska law for all annexation ordinances.
Keith Marvin, whose David City company Marvin Planning Consultants prepared a study on the annexation for the Council, said Nebraska law requires annexed lands to be contiguous and adjacent to the current city limits.
The Telegram made multiple attempts to contact Lonnie Weidner, who was the mayor of Humphrey at the time of the annexation, but did not receive a response in time for the paper's print deadline.
The power customers in the annexation area were, and are, served by Cornhusker Public Power District -- for now, at least. The annexation has opened the area up to become a part of Loup Power District.
Nebraska law -- specifically Nebraska Revised Statute chapter 70, section 1008 -- gives public power districts the right to take over areas of land that become part of their existing service area. In other words, the City of Humphrey was a Loup customer before the annexation. Now, Loup intends to absorb the recently-annexed land.
To do that, Loup has to buy Cornhusker's existing facilities in the area which -- according to a preliminary estimate shared by Suess at the board meeting -- may cost $1 million.
Loup has until Dec. 14, 2021, to make the purchase.
Suess said the funds would come out of Loup's reserves and that Loup is working with Cornhusker to coordinate the purchase.
"We're getting ready to file the application," Suess said. "...And we will extend our service territory out. Once we get the final number from Cornhusker, we will probably bring a resolution to the board to move forward with that."
Suess said the area includes approximately 29 customers. Subdivision 5 Director Chris Langemeier noted that some of them are big customers.
"You've got all the implement dealerships, the Dollar General, the gas station," Langemeier said during the July 27 meeting.
Suess said making the purchase is currently one of Loup's only ways of expanding.
"That's why I think it's important for us to move forward with it," Suess said. "Because if we say no, then we're done -- we will never be able to go any farther out there."
