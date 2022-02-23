Loup Power District talks broadband

With higher-speed internet becoming more paramount in day-to-day life, Loup Power District is working on bringing quality broadband to the area.

Loup Power President/CEO Neal Suess discussed broadband in the Loup-Cornhusker area during Tuesday’s board of directors meeting. Loup Power District – along with Nebraska Public Power District and Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties – has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in regards to rural broadband issues in the area, as previously reported.

An MOU is a document that details the goals and gives guidelines for the development of a private/public partnership.

The MOU would allow public entities to work together to seek funding opportunities to bring high-speed broadband service to rural locations of the Loup’s service area. The MOU would also begin discussions with private entities that could be willing to become providers of broadband services in Loup’s service area rural sections.

Suess said he’s talked with each county in Loup’s coverage area about the construction of a “backbone network.” It would be around 300 miles of network to set up, he added.

“It’s the sub-transmission system of the area,” Suess said. “It doesn’t connect to any homes. It gets the backbone to our major substation and goes that way with it.”

Loup Board Member Larry Zach asked Suess if the district would face any liability, such as if the broadband system went down and affected a business deal. The Loup President and CEO said the district would work to ensure it meets any safety or other requirements.

“If we want to increase poll height, we would have to do that,” Suess said. “… I don’t know if we would have liability from that standpoint. It would probably be no different than the liability we have from providing electricity in those cases.”

According to Suess, former NPPD President and CEO Pat Pope – who is leading the rural broadband effort throughout Nebraska – has invited Cornhusker Public Power District to join in this pursuit but is awaiting CPPD’s response.

“(Cornhusker) is determining how they want to be at the table,” Suess said, adding the district hasn’t signed the MOU yet.

As previously reported by The Columbus Telegram, Nebraska law forbids public power districts from selling internet to users, however, they could permit telecommunications businesses to lease the use of fiber-optic infrastructure owned by such power districts. For several years, private telecommunications companies have said the great cost of rural broadband infrastructure investment is a barrier in providing high-speed internet in rural areas, where there are fewer customers which would hurt investment.

The funds could come from counties’ American Relief Plan Act, which was also discussed during last month’s board meeting. Each county has shown interest in potentially using the money to further rural broadband activities in their respective counties, Suess said.

Loup and Pope have continued to hold discussions with various entities in the district’s service area to see what next step can be taken to help the broadband in rural areas. Another meeting with the various entities is tentatively planned for early March, said Suess.

Suess said the six entities have said they see the benefit in rural broadband coming to their area. This will help bridge the high-speed broadband gap in rural areas of the State of Nebraska, he added.

Meanwhile, South Central Public Power District and Glenwood Communications are also working on a similar goal, having come the farthest along in the endeavor, Suess said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

