Loup Public Power District Board OKs 1.6% increase in retail rates

Residential customers of Loup Public Power District are set to see an almost 6-cent per day rate increase starting in February 2023.

The Loup Public Power District Board of Directors approved at its regular meeting on Dec. 28 the 2023 retail and wholesale rates.

Loup purchases power from the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and sells it to retail and wholesale customers.

Retail power customers are those who pay a regular bill to Loup, such as Columbus residents.

Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said the overall retail rate increase amounts to 1.6%. This is excluding the economic development rate and the rates used to provide service to ADM as those retail rates are tied to NPPD’s wholesale rates and Loup’s delivery rates.

According to a drafted press release included in the board’s packet, the increase comes amid increasing power costs, material price increases and supply chain issues. Previously, Loup had five years of stable rates, the press release added.

“What this will allow us to do is be able to pay off most of our obligations, including the principal and construction items budgeted for 2023,” Suess said. “There's a small deficit. However, it's manageable with our current level of cash reserves, we’re well over 24% in our cash reserves if you look at our annual retail revenue, so we're in pretty good shape that way.”

For the last few years, NPPD has given part of its revenue surplus to its wholesale customers – like Loup – in the form of production cost adjustment (PCA) credit.

“The PCA refund from NPPD is much smaller than it was last year, which equated to about a 5.5% to 6% increase in our purchase power costs,” Suess added.

According to a Dec. 8 NPPD press release, the NPPD Board of Directors voted to share roughly $34 million in the form of PCA credit in 2023; in 2021, the NPPD board had voted to return $74.2 million through the PCA.

According to the Loup board’s packet, it’s proposed to bill the PCA only to the retail rates that are tied directly into the NPPD wholesale rates, not to other retail customers. This is intended to keep the cash flow to the district at levels needed to maintain cash reserves and meet the construction budget.

On the residential side, the customer charge is being left at $17 a month.

“When you increase the customer charge, what happens is those with very, very low usage see a much higher increase than anybody else,” Suess said. “I believe our customer charges about half of where it needs to be. But I'm not ready to make a change in that just yet.”

There will be an approximate 1.5% decrease in summer energy rates and about a 3% increase in winter energy rates.

“The average energy user for residential customer would see an increase of about 1.4% for the year, or $21.41,” Suess said.

Rate increases – generally lower than 3% -- will be seen in other customer classes as well, though Loup’s overall rates are 24.8% below the national average based on data from a 2020 American Public Power Association survey.

When reviewing Loup’s margins, Suess said, there is a gap in the municipal rates, which is below the cost of service. A discount – 33-1/3% of energy billing – is available to municipal customers, which are tax-supported entities.

“We've been doing it for years. We've talked about not doing it at a time, and when we did, we had a number of cities and communities come in and basically begged the board not to do that,” Suess said. “We've committed to the rates committee that we would look at that again this year and provide some information sometime during the year to the board.”

Suess said overall the increase in base retail revenue from these rates is estimated at $1,030,928, or 1.12%, with the sales to ADM including backup power on its cogeneration facility. The increase in retail revenue, including the PCA, is estimated at $2,335,541, or 2.62%, including ADM and the previously mentioned cogeneration facility.

“Overall, our margin will be 2.77%, or $2.7 million,” Suess said. “We're proposing the retail rate change go into effect with service on Feb. 1 of 2023, which coincides with the NPPD wholesale rate change.”

The retail rate increase will allow Loup to maintain adequate reserve margins, Suess noted.

“Like normal, the water availability, license changes, hydro sales contract change and the construction budget could affect the level of reserve margin. We're taking all that into account and looking at that as we've gone along,” Suess said, adding that while water availability has been limited, the power district has had a good year in hydro revenue.

In other news, the Loup board OK’d new district by-laws which notably reduce the board’s size from 10 subdivision directors to nine, following redistricting after the 2020 census. The amended by-laws go into effect on Jan. 5.

Ross Knott, a subdivision director, questioned if the board could be reduced even further, such as seven members instead of nine.

“As we look to the future on the cost of doing business and overhead costs and everything, how many board members does it take to effectively govern Loup power?” Knott said.

Suess said that could be done, the board would need to update its by-laws again to reflect any new change.

However, he added, if the board is reduced, they would have to be careful that all areas in Loup’s district receive representation.

“We would have to do the districting in a way that, Columbus board members specifically, would have to have specific territories within Columbus versus being what we call at large,” Suess said. “… If we went to a smaller number of board members, what we would probably have to do is split Columbus up to equalize and take in some outside areas.”

Knott, who attended his last meeting as a subdivision director on Dec. 28, said he is asking the board to consider this possibility in the future.

“I've been tickled to death to serve on this board. I've loved every minute of it,” Knott said. “I like the discussion, and it's helped me in my other businesses. I really appreciate each and every one of you and I hope you know that. But I think you also know me enough that I like to discuss stuff and bring up things that maybe aren't going to win a popularity contest, but are things that maybe should be thought about.”

Additionally, Knott was recognized for his six years of service on the board.

“Your continuing challenge of us on a regular basis has been just eye-opening to me and has really helped me out a lot to think about things a little bit outside the box from the way we normally have done things,” Suess said.

Further Loup Public Power District Board of Directors coverage will be featured in the Telegram at a later date.