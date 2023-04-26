Loup Public Power District officials are working on repairing a damaged fishing pier at Lake North.

During a Loup board of directors meeting held April 25 in Columbus, Vice President of Engineering Korey Hobza said the pier, which was constructed less than a year ago, sustained damage to its support structure over the winter due to an ice sheet on the lake.

Originally, Hobza said, they believed some work was only needed to make the supporting structures more substantial. However, he added, during lake maintenance this spring, they were able to walk underneath the pier and saw more issues.

“These piers that are put 16 feet into the ground, we can actually push on them, the fiberglass columns,” Hobza said. “If you're going to continue to use those, they need to be filled with concrete. We need to anchor this back; there needs to be some more structure put in.”

Additionally, anchoring had been done with construction screws and not brackets. Hobza said that wasn’t “done to code” but it also saved the top portion of the pier, as the screws were simply sheared off when the damage occurred.

“We can either take that off with a crane, set it on the ground, fix it and put it back on; or take the decking off and through the top and try to repair this and then re-anchor it back,” he said.

Notably, Hobza said, concerns had been expressed during the pier’s construction about it being able to withstand ice but the business had reportedly said its decisions were the best option. He also noted the design options were fine for a small lake but not really suitable for one the size of Lake North.

“We went from 8-inch columns to 10-inch columns at our request because we were worried that their design wouldn't hold up to the ice,” he said.

The business who did the work, Hobza said, indicated it wasn’t going to be held responsible for the pier being unable to handle battering from ice sheets.

“After discussing with them for a while, they did offer up a 50/50 split, up to $30,000, of total cost of repairs for the support structure underneath,” he added. “Discussions are underway with legal counsel regarding what options we have on this right now.”

Currently, the pier is closed to the public and a solution is being worked on.

“We have a nice structure here; we need to make it right,” Hobza said.

In other business, President/CEO Neal Suess gave an update that the Nebraska Supreme Court will be hearing Loup’s appeal involving a proposed interbasin transfer of water from the Platte River to the Republican River.

The Lower Republican and Tri-Basin natural resources districts have applied to divert water from the Platte to a tributary of the Republican, through which it will flow into Kansas.

A number of entities filed objections with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR), including Audubon Nebraska, Loup and the Central Platte and Lower Loup natural resources districts.

The DNR released a ruling in December that objectors did not have standing in the case.

Loup’s concern with that ruling has to do with the potential of setting a precedent that would leave entities like Loup without a say in future water issues.

Loup, along with other objectors, filed an appeal of that decision in January, with the DNR granting a stay for 90 days pending a status conference.

At the end of March, Loup’s attorneys filed a brief that essentially asked to bypass the Court of Appeals and go straight to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

“That was going to save us time, money and a lot of other things. On April 17, the Nebraska Supreme Court granted our petition,” Suess said. “We will be before the Supreme Court of Nebraska on our standing in this case. And if we win that, that will be a benefit to all NRDs (natural resources districts) and other water users throughout the state.”

Suess added he will know in May a better timeline of when the appeal will be reviewed.

In other Loup Public Power District news:

Loup is preparing to move forward with the final design drawings for an overflow project near the headworks next to Genoa, a required mediation project from the March 2019 storm event. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to make final comments. Once completed, Loup will bid out for the project with work slated to be completed at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

In an effort led by Loup and Platte County to bring high-quality broadband to the area, Stealth Broadband has applied for money through the Nebraska Public Service Commission and the Nebraska Capital Projects Fund, which includes $40 million for the deployment of broadband in the first legislative district. Stealth filed five applications within rural Platte County. Two other broadband companies filed challenges to Stealth’s applications; one company dropped its challenge after discussions with Stealth. The awards are set to be released at the end of June.

The board of directors reviewed a list of bridges that span across Loup’s man-made canal. There have been concerns regarding Loup-owned bridges located west of the Monroe Powerhouse that have a much lower load rating than the equipment crossing them, and there is one bridge in particular that has a hole in the approach. Loup officials believe Platte County will approach them in the future about sharing costs to rebuild a bridge.