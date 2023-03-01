Following the review of a 15-year financial pro forma, the consensus among officials at Loup Public Power District was that the district is where it needs to be with its debt.

Loup President/CEO Neal Suess presented the pro forma during a Feb. 28 board of directors meeting held at Loup’s general office in Columbus.

Pro forma analyses have previously assisted the board in deciding to issue bonds and can also help in estimating retail rate levels based on the estimated purchased power cost changes from Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD).

“It's a very, very conservative financial pro forma,” Suess said. “…Things could look quite a bit better than that what the financial pro forma is, this is what I would really think is going to be the worst things could be given where things are at.”

The analysis is based on several assumptions, the most notable being NPPD’s wholesale costs to Loup would not increase in 2024 and 2025 and would increase at a rate of 1% each year and inflation would be 6% in 2024 and 3% each year thereafter. Also no additional funding from FEMA/NEMA related to the mid-March 2019 storm event that affected the hydroelectric system was included, though Loup still hopes to receive $4.7 million.

The pro forma suggested retail rate increases of 1.5% in both 2024 and 2025, and a 1% increase each year until 2036 and 2037, when the rate increases would go back to 1.5% for those last two years. Overall, Suess noted, those potential rate increases would be in line with NPPD’s.

“That will be very, very dependent upon what these numbers actually become over the years,” Suess said.

For example, he added, if, in 2024, NPPD decreases Loup’s costs by 3.5% because of a large production cost adjustment credit, the projected 1.5% rate increase may not be needed that year.

“The rate increases that we included, we did that to maintain a debt service coverage level of at least 2.0, with an end-of-year cash reserve above 20%,” Suess said.

In the past, Loup had set its cash reserve at 25% due to a bond issue and debt service coverage cost.

Suess noted the debt started in 2004 with the rehabilitation of Loup’s hydroelectric facilities and continued with other system improvement work.

Loup expects to pay off its debt in three years.

“After 2026 … we'll be done with our debt at that point in time,” Suess said. “Without a debt, we can be a little bit more flexible on this. So I lowered this end-of-year cash reserve down to 20%, I think that that's a little bit more reasonable.”

Once the debt is paid off, he added, there will be additional cash, in some form or another, available in the amount of $3 million to $3.5 million.

“We're actually in pretty good shape,” Suess said. “We’ve had some inflationary pressures.”

Loup had gone five years without a retail rate increase before this past year, which saw an increase of about 1.5%.

That increase, which went into effect in February, had been attributed to increasing power costs, material price increases and supply chain issues.

“Even if NPPD has no rate increases, if you have 6-7%, inflation, you are having cost pressures on all your other business that might dictate the need for some kind of a rate increase,” Suess said. “But I think in this case, the rate increases would be extremely small.”

Paying off the debt in 2026 would be the right timing for Loup, which has the construction of a new general office in its long-term plan. That project, if it does proceed, would begin in 2028 and finish in 2029. The current cost estimate is $7.5 million.

“One of the questions becomes in 2028/2029, again assuming we do something with a general office, what do you want to do?” Suess said. “Do you want to do it out of cash reserves? If interest rates are 1-1.5%, I would make the argument at that point in time, you would want to borrow to do that.”

Board Director Chris Langemeier questioned the projected rate increase and the expected surplus in 2026.

“That's a big hit in there with $4 million additional to your budget plus a 1.5%,” Langemeier said. “There’s heavy potential to spend money in there to make that increase go down.”

Additionally, there is always the possibility an unexpected expense could come up, such as another severe weather event that damages a facility.

Suess noted officials have talked about a new general office building for a long time.

“Having this office here (downtown Columbus) and the service center out there (off of Lost Creek Parkway, east of Monastery Road) is not ideal, by any stretch of the imagination,” Suess said. “Not from my standpoint, I don't think any of the vice presidents’ standpoint, but it is what it is, we've been that way for a very long time.”

There will be future discussions on the general office, he added, as the building is more than 50 years old and it will be difficult to update.

“We will get to a point in time that we got to do something with this building … and that's going to cost money,” he said. “It’s really going to be up to management and the board at that time to decide how you want to deal with it.”

Financially, Suess said, Loup is right where it needs to be from a debt service standpoint and its ability to handle what they have in place.

“I commend you and the vice president for having a good handle on this conservative approach,” Board Second Vice Chairman Jim Donoghue said. “Everything looks good, our debt is down.”