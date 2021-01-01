Loup rates remaining steady

To start the New Year on the right foot, retail rates will remain the same in 2021 at Loup Power District.
Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said the district tries to ensure low rates to remain competitive in the power supply market.
“Our board has made a goal to try to keep our rates in the lowest 10% both throughout the state of Nebraska and in the nation, which we have been able to do in the last number of years,” Suess said. “Obviously, having low rates means it’s easier to do economic development and it provides benefits for our customers – residential customers… industrial customers. Because of that, they have more money in their pocket to do other things with.”
Loup’s website states that its summer rates for residential service is $0.1125 per kilowatt-hour for the first 600 kilowatt-hours used; after the first 600 kilowatt-hours, the rate is then $0.0900 per kilowatt-hour. As for the winter rates for residential service, customers are charged $0.0825 per kilowatt-hour for the first 600 kilowatt-hours used; the rate drops to $0.0800 per kilowatt-hour after those first 600 kilowatt-hours are used.
There is a standard customer service charge of $17 per month, the website says.
Retail rates for other customers – such as industrial and commercial – are different from residential but will continue to remain steady.
“Our board really charged us in management and the district as a whole to look at all of the areas to cut costs and to keep things as level as possible, which we were able to do,” Suess said.
According to a Loup press release, its board of directors reviewed 2020 rate levels and budgeted revenue and expenses at the November and December board meetings. The review also entailed a retail cost of service study, which had been performed by management.
“Prior to the recent run of consistent retail rates, the District has reacted to changes in wholesale power and operational costs by making changes to the retail rates,” said Jim Donoghue, chairman of Loup’s Rates Committee, in a provided statement. “However, the District Board has worked with management to keep retail rate levels steady, even given the effects of the damages from the 2019 storm to the District’s hydroelectric system and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on District customers in 2020.”
Suess further explained to The Telegram that other measures had been taken to finance needed work from the floods to ensure that customers would not see an increase in cost.
“We had some additional reserves so we didn’t have to go out and borrow any money. We did refinance a portion of our bonds that we had the capability of financing earlier this year, which got us a lot lower interest rate for the upcoming year,” Suess said.
“By having extra money by doing some things, cutting back on where we needed to because some of the costs we were going to incur, we were able to keep those rates steady. And again, with the ongoing issues of people in recovery of the storm of last year and from what people are seeing this year with COVID, we really thought that was important.”
The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), from which Loup resells power, kept its rates steady as well.
The NPPD Board of Directors voted in December to keep the district’s 2021 rates the same, said an NPPD press release.
NPPD also announced that wholesale, rural public power districts and municipalities will see a production cost adjustment credit, which will provide a one-year average bill reduction of 10.2% below base rates for 2021. It begins in February and ends in January 2022.
Although NPPD’s overall costs and rates to Loup didn’t change, some cost differences are seen between summer and winter seasons; however, the Loup release says, Loup’s board of directors didn’t feel a need to change retail rates.
“We’re really happy that we’ve kept rates stable for four straight years, and we’re going to try our hardest to keep them as steady as we can,” Suess said. “That’s very much dependent upon our purchase power costs from NPPD. But again … we’re out there trying to do things to keep our costs in line and being competitive with other utilities in the state of Nebraska and around the United States. We are one of the lowest cost providers in the state given where our rate structure is at.”
