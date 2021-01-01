Loup rates remaining steady

“By having extra money by doing some things, cutting back on where we needed to because some of the costs we were going to incur, we were able to keep those rates steady. And again, with the ongoing issues of people in recovery of the storm of last year and from what people are seeing this year with COVID, we really thought that was important.”

The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), from which Loup resells power, kept its rates steady as well.

The NPPD Board of Directors voted in December to keep the district’s 2021 rates the same, said an NPPD press release.

NPPD also announced that wholesale, rural public power districts and municipalities will see a production cost adjustment credit, which will provide a one-year average bill reduction of 10.2% below base rates for 2021. It begins in February and ends in January 2022.

Although NPPD’s overall costs and rates to Loup didn’t change, some cost differences are seen between summer and winter seasons; however, the Loup release says, Loup’s board of directors didn’t feel a need to change retail rates.