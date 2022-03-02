Loup renews memberships

Loup Power District has renewed its membership in Community Clubs and Chambers of Commerce in towns throughout its service area.
Checks totaling $30,179 were presented to communities in Boone, Colfax, Nance, Platte and Madison counties. Payment amounts are based on the 2021 gross revenues in each community.
“Membership renewal demonstrates Loup Power District’s commitment to community involvement in all of our area towns,” said Todd Duren, vice president of corporate services for Loup Power District.
Towns and their payments include:
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce — $21,243
Albion Chamber of Commerce — $1,486
Lindsay Community Club — $1,451
Fullerton Chamber of Commerce — $1,093
Genoa Chamber of Commerce — $733
Humphrey Community Club — $660
Howells Community Club — $575
Clarkson Community Club — $564
Newman Grove Community Club — $543
St. Edward Community Club — $541
Cedar Rapids Community Club — $488
Petersburg Community Club — $292
Leigh Community Club — $410
Primrose Community Club — $100