Loup renews memberships

  • Updated
Loup Power District has renewed its membership in Community Clubs and Chambers of Commerce in towns throughout its service area.

Checks totaling $30,179 were presented to communities in Boone, Colfax, Nance, Platte and Madison counties. Payment amounts are based on the 2021 gross revenues in each community.

“Membership renewal demonstrates Loup Power District’s commitment to community involvement in all of our area towns,” said Todd Duren, vice president of corporate services for Loup Power District.

Towns and their payments include:

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce — $21,243

Albion Chamber of Commerce — $1,486

Lindsay Community Club — $1,451

Fullerton Chamber of Commerce — $1,093

Genoa Chamber of Commerce — $733

Humphrey Community Club — $660

Howells Community Club — $575

Clarkson Community Club — $564

Newman Grove Community Club — $543

St. Edward Community Club — $541

Cedar Rapids Community Club — $488

Petersburg Community Club — $292

Leigh Community Club — $410

Primrose Community Club — $100

