Loup reopens Lake North, Lake Babcock for camping

Plenty of work has been put into make camping an option.

“Staff have been working hard to get facilities ready,” she noted, adding that this includes preparing docks, checking trees and putting out buoys.

As of June 1, City of Columbus parks have been open to the public, as well.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said the City has been following all Directed Health Measures in order to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19. He noted that the City is not fencing off playground equipment, picnic tables or other items in the parks, but signs have been posted informing the public of the dangers of COVID-19 and its potential for possible spread.

“Regarding ball fields and the playing of baseball and softball, all of this has been laid out specifically in the DHM which the City will enforce. Along with this, we are requiring individuals to sign a waiver releasing the City from liability,” Bulkley said in an email Monday. “The City needs to do all we can to allow our kids and all citizens the ability to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise. I’m hoping the limitations that are in place today will get less and less as the summer moves forward.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

