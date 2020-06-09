Loup reopens Lake North, Lake Babcock for camping

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been forcing the cancellation or postponement of public activities, those looking for something to do this summer will be allowed to camp at Lake North Park and Loup Park/Lake Babcock.
The two areas are owned and operated by the Loup Power District.
Brad Morton, hydro superintendent at Loup Power District, said that campers should still maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others. Signs have been installed around the parks to remind visitors of this request.
“We’re hoping that people just follow that,” Morton noted.
The campgrounds at the two parks opened Monday. Campers will be allowed to stay for seven days in a 30-day period. There is no fee to camp at the parks, and there are electrical hookups for those who wish to utilize that service.
Loup’s other campground guidelines must still be following. This includes all vehicles/campers must have proper licensing and all facilities should be alcohol-free.
Other park services will be available as well, including restrooms, swimming and fishing in the appropriate areas, trails and playground areas. Potable water will be available, as well.
Those who plan on swimming should be aware that there are no lifeguards on duty.
“They should use caution with that,” Morton said.
But, Morton noted that the sanitizing of surfaces and equipment – including the restrooms - will be up to the campers.
“It is pretty much up to them,” Morton said. “Use hand sanitizer and use it often.”
Stacy Wemhoff, communications coordinator at Loup Power District, added that extra sanitization would require more staff working longer hours, which is difficult to obtain during COVID-19.
“Our staff is going to maintain and clean parks as they normally do,” Wemhoff said. “… It’s too much to sanitize properly. We’re asking people to bring sanitizer as they would usually do in public.”
Morton also recommended that campers be aware of weather alerts, such as heavy rains and flood warnings.
“They should keep an eye on the weather,” he said. “The weather service will often mention Lake North and the other areas.”
Loup’s decision to open for camping is centered on wanting to provide an activity that residents can enjoy during the coronavirus crisis.
“We know that a lot of local campers have been stuck – there hasn’t been a lot to do. Camping is one way to maintain social distancing,” Wemhoff said.
Plenty of work has been put into make camping an option.
“Staff have been working hard to get facilities ready,” she noted, adding that this includes preparing docks, checking trees and putting out buoys.
As of June 1, City of Columbus parks have been open to the public, as well.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said the City has been following all Directed Health Measures in order to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19. He noted that the City is not fencing off playground equipment, picnic tables or other items in the parks, but signs have been posted informing the public of the dangers of COVID-19 and its potential for possible spread.
“Regarding ball fields and the playing of baseball and softball, all of this has been laid out specifically in the DHM which the City will enforce. Along with this, we are requiring individuals to sign a waiver releasing the City from liability,” Bulkley said in an email Monday. “The City needs to do all we can to allow our kids and all citizens the ability to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise. I’m hoping the limitations that are in place today will get less and less as the summer moves forward.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
