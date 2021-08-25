Loup talks next year rates

If preliminary numbers are any indication, Loup Power District could be paying a lot more for power next year.
Loup purchases power from the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and then sells it to retail and wholesale customers. Retail power customers are those who pay a regular power bill to Loup, like Columbus residents.
Meanwhile, wholesale power customers buy and sell power. Loup has only one wholesale customer -- the City of Schuyler, which purchases power from Loup and then sells it to Schuyler residents.
However, Loup President/CEO Neal Suess told the Telegram Loup also treats the local Archer Daniels Midland facility like a wholesale customer, simply because it is such a big power user.
Loup, in turn, is actually a wholesale customer of NPPD. And, mostly thanks to a production cost adjustment (PCA) from NPPD, purchased power costs are currently expected to rise for NPPD's wholesale customers in 2022.
The PCA is based on NPPD's surplus revenue. For the last three years, NPPD has passed some of the revenue surplus on to its wholesale customers, like Loup, through the PCA.
The PCA changes year to year, depending on how much money NPPD makes. The 2022 PCA is expected to be $10.7 million -- much less than the 2021 PCA of $73.2 million. That change will affect purchased power costs.
"If you include the PCA -- the fact that it's going to drop from a $73 million to a $10.7 million refund -- then the (preliminary) range is from a 7.8% increase to an 11.1% increase (in purchased power costs)," NPPD Pricing, Rates & Wholesale Billing Manager Todd Swartz said at an Aug. 12 NPPD Board meeting.
Excluding the PCA, Swartz said, the average expected increase is zero.
Without factoring in the PCA change from 2021 to 2022, Loup would see a small increase -- approximately .3%. But that's almost nothing compared to the 10.2% increase with the PCA taken into account.
Although it's the result of a smaller cost savings, it will look to NPPD customers like Loup as though costs have gone up. And consistent rates are very important in the power industry. Suess said that's part of why Loup has only passed the PCA savings along to Schuyler and ADM for the last three years.
"My fear was exactly what's happening this year -- if you returned it and you have this come up, now people are going to say, 'Wait a minute, you increased my rates,'" Suess said.
However, the PCA change won't necessarily translate to rate increases for Loup's customers.
"We've gone four or five years now without a rate increase. I don't anticipate having (a rate increase) this year but we'll have to see what the numbers look like when we start putting all of that together," Suess said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.