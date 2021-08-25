Loup talks next year rates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The PCA changes year to year, depending on how much money NPPD makes. The 2022 PCA is expected to be $10.7 million -- much less than the 2021 PCA of $73.2 million. That change will affect purchased power costs.

"If you include the PCA -- the fact that it's going to drop from a $73 million to a $10.7 million refund -- then the (preliminary) range is from a 7.8% increase to an 11.1% increase (in purchased power costs)," NPPD Pricing, Rates & Wholesale Billing Manager Todd Swartz said at an Aug. 12 NPPD Board meeting.

Excluding the PCA, Swartz said, the average expected increase is zero.

Without factoring in the PCA change from 2021 to 2022, Loup would see a small increase -- approximately .3%. But that's almost nothing compared to the 10.2% increase with the PCA taken into account.