Loup talks overflow project

Almost three years after the 2019 flood that caused damages in and around Columbus, Loup Power District is nearing one of its final projects to repair such loss.

Recently, Loup management has submitted 60% design drawings and calculations to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the overflow project near the Headworks next to Genoa, Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess said. He told the Loup Board of Directors about the project during its Tuesday meeting.

Loup met FERC staff earlier this month about the design drawings which resulted in the district moving forward with the project. Final design drawings will be done by engineering firm Olsson, Inc.

Following talks with Olsson, the final design will take around four to five months to complete, Suess said. Once finished, the final design will need to be submitted to FERC for review and comment.

The district is planning to bid on the project for construction in fall 2022 which will then be completed in the summer of 2023.

“Assuming everything is done I would say we should be pretty much completed other than some river bank sloping which we will have to work on,” Suess said. “That will be kind of a continual thing. But we will really be done with everything from the 2019 storm at that point of time other than the bank sloping.”

Work also continues on the damage to the jetties in the Loup River bypassed reach that happened from the 2019 flood, Suess said. The south side jetty work is done with the north side still needing to be completed. Work on it will continue later this year weather depending.

When asked by one of the Loup board members about Olsson’s work with the district, Suess said the engineering firm conducted studies for the project.

“We’ve been back and forth with Olsson talking about different designs and different things that we can do and what our thoughts are on the whole thing,” he said.

Loup is also preparing to file three end-of-year reports required by FERC. Each one has to be filed annually by Feb. 28. One of them has already been filed by Loup while the other two will be later this week, Suess said.

The reports are the Invasive Species Monitoring Plan Report, the Loup Power Canal Bank Monitoring Plan Report and the Loup River Bypass Reach Streambank Monitoring Plan Report.

The last of the three had FERC require Loup to change to take into account different information that is available to the district, according to Suess. Loup has revised the report, sent it to FERC and is waiting for approval.

District management is also providing an update to FERC regarding the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) on the USFWS Biological Opinion, said Suess.

The apprises are about some of the low flow water issues that arose in the summer of 2017 after the initial license had been issued, according to Suess. The district hopes to have the update sent to FERC within the next month.

