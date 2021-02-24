Loup talks proposed bill on renewable energy standard

"We're all locally-controlled and we like the local control part of it, where the people in our area can tell us, 'This is what we want, this is how we want to do it,' through the election of our board members," Suess said. "Our big thing is let us do it locally. We're getting there. All of the big generating utilities in the state have set goals to get there."

Nebraska also doesn't have an existing group that is well-suited to set or enforce statewide renewable energy standards, Suess said.

A number of states already have renewable energy standards, Suess said, but in most of them, a statewide utility board sets and enforces them.

In his experience, Suess said, those utility boards largely regulate investor-owned utilities, not public power utilities.

Nebraska's power suppliers are 100% publicly owned, though.

Private companies in Nebraska work with public power districts — Bluestem is an example; the company worked with Loup to set up the Creston Ridge wind farms. But Loup remains the supplier and the entity that interacts with the customer.

Nebraska has a power review board, but Suess said it mostly oversees disputes between power entities. Therefore, it's unclear who would set and enforce statewide renewable energy standards.