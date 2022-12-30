Loup to file appeal with DNR over an interbasin transfer of water project

The Loup Public Power District is poised to file an appeal next month with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources regarding an interbasin transfer of water from the Platte River to the Republican River Basin.

The Lower Republican and Tri-Basin natural resources districts have applied to divert water – 150 cubic feet per second of water – from the Platte to a tributary of the Republican River, according to a Nebraska Examiner article published Dec. 22, through which the water would then be flowed into the state of Kansas to meet a compact requirement.

Audubon Nebraska has spoken against the project. According to the Nebraska Examiner article, the group objected the matter, citing concerns that reducing flows in the Platte River would negatively impact habitat used by Sandhill cranes and endangered Whooping Cranes and would harm its Row Sanctuary.

Locally, Loup Public Power District and Nebraska Public Power District filed objections as well, along with three natural resources districts.

The Platte and Loup rivers have a significant impact on the operations of Loup Public Power District, which serves 22 communities in Nebraska.

Loup’s hydroelectric system, which begins near Genoa, diverts water from the Loup River into the power district’s man-made canal which flows through a Monroe facility and continues eastward until it reaches Lake Babcock and Lake North in Columbus. The reservoirs provide storage for generation, and after generating power, the water enters back into the canal and flows into the Platte River.

Loup President/CEO Neal Suess told the power district’s board of directors on Dec. 28 that the DNR released earlier this month a rule essentially saying that none of the objectors had standing on the case.

The Nebraska Examiner article further reported the ruling stated objectors had not proven the interbasin transfer would harm them, and that “speculating about potential damage wasn’t enough.”

“Basically what the DNR said is they're throwing us out because the things that we objected to in the case … and how that could affect what we do was ‘well it could happen, but you don't know that it would happen,’” Suess said. “In other words, you say that you have to do this down here and that by them doing that, that might affect you but you don't know that that's going affect you. I'll be truthful, I don't understand the difference.”

Although the water would only be transferred when there’s excess flow, Loup officials noted their concerns in water potentially being removed from the Platte River.

“When there's less water in the river and it hits 93 degrees, which has happened, it shuts us down completely,” said Ross Knott, a Loup board subdivision member.

Essentially, Suess said, the project would still be moving water from the Platte to the Republican River Basin.

“Within our license, we have to do certain things with how we operate our hydroelectric to protect the lower Platte River and the water in the lower Platte River,” Suess said, later noting Loup must follow federal guidelines. “My take on this is ‘wait a minute. If they can just take water out of the Platte and move it into the Republican River Basin, but we have to do certain things with the water coming out of the Loup River and going into the Platte River to maintain water in the lower Loup River, what's the difference?’”

Knott noted that Loup officials have available data on flow and water and air temperatures that could be compiled to show how the interbasin transfer of water could impact their operations.

However, Suess said the DNR would consider that more of a federal issue that would not fall under its purview.

Another concern with the DNR ruling is its potential to set a precedent that could impact Loup, and other entities, in the future.

“The fact of the matter is, if that holds, then basically regardless if somebody wants to do something on any one of the rivers, nobody can ever object to it,” Suess said.

Suess noted he’s spoke with Loup’s attorneys about a next step and that filing an appeal at the DNR could trigger some processes that would require the issue to be further considered.

The appeal would need to be filed by Jan. 11, and the cost is estimated at $5,000 to $10,000, he added.

“I think we need to challenge this, to move forward with it,” said Jim Donoghue, a Loup board subdivision director. “Because if we don't now, it's gone forever. It does affect us down the road with water flow issues.”

If the appeal was rejected, Suess said, and the case would move onto the Nebraska Supreme Court, the board would then need to make decisions on how much money it would be comfortable in investing in the issue as court costs would start piling up.

Filing the appeal did not require board approval and since the directors appeared to be in agreement with moving forward with it, Suess indicated Loup would pursue the appeal.

Notably, he said, water issues will become a large concern in Nebraska.

“The thing I think that everybody wants to get at is that if we appeal this, we hope to at least be able to get standing at some point in time,” Suess said. “The fact that we don't have standing now creates a big problem and it creates a big problem not only now, but in the future for similar cases.”

In other news, an effort to bring high-speed, fiber-optic broadband to rural Platte County has been making progress.

Last year, Platte County and Loup joined a memorandum of understanding to investigate a public/private partnership in hopes of bringing high quality broadband to the area. By state law, public power districts are prohibited from selling internet to end users but they could potentially allow telecommunications companies to lease use of fiber-optic infrastructure owned by a power district.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors has committed up to $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a broadband project.

In November, Suess said, Loup finalized a request for proposals for the public/private partnership and private entities will be able to submit proposals by mid-January. Loup and Platte County would review and score the responses in the later part of January, with negotiations taking place in February/March. Construction would potentially begin in the summer.

The bids would be based on what could be accomplished with the $1 million from Platte County.

“Right now, the district still does not have any (financial) commitments,” Suess said, adding Loup could make a commitment in the future if a private entity offers work that would benefit the power district, such as hooking services to a substation. “…I'm not planning on any commitment from the district until we see exactly what the responses are.”