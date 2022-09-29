 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loup Valley Gem & Mineral Club makes donation

Loup Valley donation

Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Club presented a nice donation to the First United Methodist Church and Outreach Center in Columbus. Dien Effa, club president, and Tom Martens, board member, is presenting a $250 donation to Rex Hash, director of Outreach Center and Ministries.

Also pictured is Alan Danforth, chair of the First UMC Worship committee and club member; Jim Hanna, secretary for the board of trustees; and Miki Naylor, co-chair for the board of trustees.

The Loup Valley Gem & Mineral Club is a non-profit organization promoting education in and appreciation of the lapidary, arts, geology, archaeology, fossils and artifacts. The club is celebrating their 50th golden anniversary this year with a Gem, Jewelry & Artifact show at the First UMC Outreach Center on Oct. 8 and 9, 2022.

