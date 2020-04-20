Loup warns of new phone scam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Loup Power District is warning residents about a new phone scam.

The company announced Monday that several of its customers have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be Loup employees. The caller tells the customer that Loup is changing out meters and the power will disconnected for 30 minutes. The caller then asks the customer to pay a $95 deposit for the meter before completing the job.

Scammers may also threaten to disconnect customers’ electricity if they do not pay past-due balances immediately.

"These scammers often use caller ID spoofing so that it appears that the call is coming from Loup or a local phone number," Loup said, in a statement. "Loup Power District does not demand payment with a prepaid card or threaten immediate disconnection."

Those that receive such a call are asked to hang up and call their local Loup Power District office. Loup's Columbus office can be reached at 402-564-3171.

"Do not give the caller any personal information," the company advised.

