Loup's new electric vehicle charger to open this week

A new electric vehicle charger should be up and running in downtown Columbus by the end of the week.
The electric vehicle (EV) charger is located in the parking lot on the west side of Loup Public Power's general office, 2404 15th St. in Columbus.
The charger at the general office is not the only public one in Columbus, according to Loup Power District Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren.
"NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District) has two public chargers, the same model we have," Duren said.
Those chargers are in the parking lot on the south side of NPPD's Columbus office, 1414 15th St.
"There are a lot of private chargers in people's garages, but those are the public chargers," Duren said. "There are a number of electric vehicles (in Columbus) and we do offer incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles and chargers and wiring for your house to allow for that."
A portion of the new charging station -- manufactured by electric vehicle infrastructure company ChargePoint -- was paid for by a grant from the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance (NCEA).
"The funds come from NET, the Nebraska Environmental Trust, but it's submitted through the NCEA. They're the ones that wrote the grant for NPPD and their wholesale customers," Duren said.
During the Tuesday morning Loup Power District Board of Directors meeting, Duren said the 62.5-kilowatt charger will put about 25 miles' worth of charge onto an electric car in about an hour. Duren said it will cost 50 cents per hour for the first four hours and then $1 per hour after that.
"There are two cords so we'll be able to charge two vehicles," Duren said.
Duren added that Loup has plans for two more EV charging stations in Columbus -- one at the Holiday Inn Express, 524 E. 23rd St., and another at the Loup Service Center, 1444 45th St.
"And Super Saver is looking at doing their own project with their new rebuild of their grocery store," Duren said. "They're hoping to get theirs installed by the end of the year, also, and they'll be putting in a DC fast charger."
That charger will charge a car for 100 miles in an hour, Duren said.
In other news, the Loup board has continued to discuss redistricting issues that arose in April.
Following the U.S. Census every 10 years, the Loup Board of Directors -- along with every other political subdivision in the United States -- must redraw its districts according to population.
Stricter requirements from the Nebraska Power Review Board (PRB) are expected to complicate the process and delayed census results will push Loup's redistricting back to the fall, when Loup will also be dealing with wages, budgets and rates.
"So we'll have a few things going on," Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said at the meeting.
In light of the time crunch and the PRB's new redistricting rules, Loup is investigating a contract with gWorks to help with the redistricting. The Omaha-based software company is helping many political subdivisions with redistricting this year, including Platte and Colfax counties.
Suess said he hopes to have more information at the board's next meeting in July.
Meanwhile, the board selected three directors to attend a mid-July meeting on a broadband study Loup, NPPD, Cornhusker Public Power District and Platte County commissioned from the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) at the end of 2020.
Directors Alan Drozd, Mike Fleming and Rich Aerni -- who represent Loup Power subdivisions 2, 8 and 10, respectively -- were selected to attend the private meeting on the board's behalf, where they will hear about the study's findings.
Loup is using the NRTC study -- and another broadband survey being conducted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney -- to figure out the need for higher speed internet options in its service territory, which includes parts of Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance and Madison counties.
"We're not allowed to sell broadband services on our own," Suess said. "We have the infrastructure -- the poles and other things -- but as far as providing the service to the residential user, we are prohibited by law from doing that."
The goal, Suess said, would be to use the broadband studies to form possible partnerships with service providers.
"It's not a slam dunk decision," Suess said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.