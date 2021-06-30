Loup's new electric vehicle charger to open this week

During the Tuesday morning Loup Power District Board of Directors meeting, Duren said the 62.5-kilowatt charger will put about 25 miles' worth of charge onto an electric car in about an hour. Duren said it will cost 50 cents per hour for the first four hours and then $1 per hour after that.

"There are two cords so we'll be able to charge two vehicles," Duren said.

Duren added that Loup has plans for two more EV charging stations in Columbus -- one at the Holiday Inn Express, 524 E. 23rd St., and another at the Loup Service Center, 1444 45th St.

"And Super Saver is looking at doing their own project with their new rebuild of their grocery store," Duren said. "They're hoping to get theirs installed by the end of the year, also, and they'll be putting in a DC fast charger."

That charger will charge a car for 100 miles in an hour, Duren said.

In other news, the Loup board has continued to discuss redistricting issues that arose in April.

Following the U.S. Census every 10 years, the Loup Board of Directors -- along with every other political subdivision in the United States -- must redraw its districts according to population.