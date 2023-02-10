In the 1940s, the world was quite different. TVs were uncommon, vehicles were far less advanced, there was no internet and Gordon and Edna Hoessel of the Clarkson/Leigh area had just met.

"There was a whole line of girls sitting on the side of a Model A car and I picked the prettiest one out and asked for a date and she accepted," Gordon said.

Their church, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, has played a prominent role in their lives, Edna said. They and their parents attended the church, they were married there and still attend. Gene was even a member of the church council for some time. They have lived in quite a few places in the Platte County area over that time, finally landing in the Clarkson/Leigh area where they live now.

"We've lived in three different places, first we lived near Platte City, then we went down to (where) my dad had a farm, we lived on that one for 29 years, then we moved up here," Edna said.

They courted for four years before they married on Feb. 9, 1947. When they were courting and first married, Edna said, they would go to dances and parties together. There were more dance halls and places like that back then.

"We went to shows and dances, stuff like that. At that time, everybody went to shows and dances, there wasn't much television or anything like that," Edna said. "There was a dance hall in the country by where we first lived and a dance hall in Howells."

The pair has always farmed, Gordon said, though he did work for the light company for some time. They raised cattle, hogs, corn, oats and soybeans. Both were born and raised on farms. Gordon retired at 55, and since then, they've spent their time together. Farming, Gordon noted, is very different now than when he started and even when he retired.

"I farmed all my life until I retired," Gordon said. "From the threshing machines to little combines then it went from little combines to really big ones. Went from plowing the ground to tilling it."

Just a couple of years after they were married, they had their first child, Dorothy (Hoessel) Halvorsen. Before too long, they had three more: Gene Hoessel, Darlene Adamy and Joyce Bruha.

One thing they like to do together nowadays, Gordon said, is watch cars out the window. He picked up whittling from Gene years ago but unfortunately, arthritis has made that difficult. He has made several instruments and decorative items over the years, such as ukuleles, mandolins, harps and wooden figures. He also used to weld occasionally and paint.

Edna crochets and does some sewing and embroidering occasionally to this day.

"I crochet and give doilies and stuff to my kids all the time, I make towels and things like that," Edna said.

Their creative pursuits, Gene said, have provided many personal handmade Christmas gifts for their kids and grandkids over the years. One example, he said, is a rather ornate wooden dove Gordon carved several years ago. Bud Adamy, their son-in-law, said they always gave heirloom-type gifts, not the kind of thing one can find in a store.

When they were younger, Gordon and Edna said, they liked to travel and specifically in a camper. Gene said his parents have gone all over the Western United States, to Montana, California and other places, even having a bit of a drowning scare at Gavins Point near the Nebraska border.

"We had three different campers and we traveled, did a little traveling," Gordon said. "I liked going around the mountains, hunting for fossils."

The secret, they said, to being married 76 years is simply not arguing. Their children confirmed that they couldn't think of any time they ever saw the pair go to bed mad. Edna even gave a piece of advice for those who want to stay together that long.

"Love each other all the time," Edna said. "We just don't argue."

Gene said Gordon had a saying of advice years ago that was a little more amusing, in the event they did disagree on something.

"He told me to always get the last word in, even if that word is 'yes, dear,'" Gene said.

In those 76 years of being married, the Hoessels have had four children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all starting with that chance interaction at a Ford Model A.