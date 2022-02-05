Love is in the air: Paws and Claws hosts photo contest

Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St. in Columbus, is encouraging people to crack open their camera rolls and hunt down some cute pet pics to share for a Valentine's Day pet photo contest.

There are four categories under which photos may be submitted.

"Category one is 'best kisser,'" Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said. "Category two is 'best dressed in love.' Category three is 'best look alike, owner and pet.' And then category four is 'best of friends.'"

Vetick said the 'best dressed' photos don't need to be Valentine's Day themed.

"We've probably got four or five for 'best dressed in love,'" Vetick said. "Some of them have Easter ears on or glasses and a scarf."

So far, she said, the "best of friends" category has received the most entries.

"There are some really cute photos -- it's adorable," Vetick said.

Photos can be submitted by mail or in person at Paws and Claws, or can be emailed to pawsandclawsne@hotmail.com. People may also enter a photo by commenting it on a post about the contest on the Paws and Claws Facebook page.

February 14 is the last day to submit a picture and each family may submit only one. Those who submit photos will be entered for a chance at one of five prizes.

"We just have a spinning wheel," Vetick said. "...We have an iTunes gift card, we have one that's a gift card to The Broken Mug. We have one that's a gift card to Kool Runnings -- it's a boarding facility -- for one night of free boarding, and then we have (a gift card) for Big Apple Bagels with two free car washes for the new car wash that's just coming into town."

Kennel Assistant Ashley Rodriguez said they thought it would be a fun way to show appreciation for those who have supported and continue to support Paws and Claws.

"We wanted to let people know that we are so thankful that they've been donating with the fundraisers we've been having here at the shelter," Rodriguez said.

For example, Rodriguez said, community members helped support a fundraiser for new cat cages when the shelter was overflowing over the summer and another one for a washer and dryer.

"We thought, 'You know what, it's time for us to give back to the public,'" Rodriguez said. "We thought it would be a...really cute way for pet owners to show how much they love their animals and enter them into a little contest."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

