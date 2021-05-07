LOVING HER WORK: Lozos relishes working in health care, helping others

Lozos added she’s not involved with direct patient care as of late because she’s currently working on developing new processes and policies to better help the hospital staff.

This is also an educational role. Lozos said part of her job includes providing instruction to nurses when it comes to helping stroke or trauma patients.

“I like that I’m able to be in my office and available to anybody who needs help,” Lozos said.

But Lozos didn’t think this would always be the case. She said she thought she was only going to be in direct patient care, never believing she would want anything but that.

After getting her bachelor’s degree in 2017, Lozos said that experience opened her eyes to “a whole different world” that goes beyond treating patients. That was also the catalyst for her to continue her education to get her advanced practice license.

“I just see so many opportunities to better the health and wellness of our community,” Lozos said.

Her passion for her job has been noticed by her coworkers.

CCH Emergency Department Director and Emergency Manager Sue Deyke said it’s nice to have someone passionate about their job.