LOVING HER WORK: Lozos relishes working in health care, helping others

At the age of 5, Columbus Community Hospital registered nurse Samantha Lozos knew what she wanted to do with her life.
Although she dabbled with photography back in college, Lozos, who's also a certified emergency nurse and service line coordinator, said nursing always kept coming back to her. She decided to stay on that course and she’s glad she did.
“They always say, ‘If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,’ and that’s truly how I feel,” said Lozos, who has been with CCH for 12 years, having spent several years as an emergency room nurse. “I love every single thing about nursing.”
Originally, Lozos developed a passion for nursing from her mother and grandmother. Those two, who were not nurses, did respite care for families who wanted to keep their loved ones at home.
“Just seeing my mom and my grandma take care of individuals, and they (families) seemed so happy, that was (the moment) when I said, ‘I want to be a nurse,’” said Lozos, a Clarkson High School graduate.
After going to college for nursing, Lozos has worked in a few different roles. She worked in the intensive care unit for a while before thinking about going into obstetrics. Seeking experience, Lozos soon made the jump to working in the emergency room and quickly realized she loved it.
Lozos added she’s not involved with direct patient care as of late because she’s currently working on developing new processes and policies to better help the hospital staff.
This is also an educational role. Lozos said part of her job includes providing instruction to nurses when it comes to helping stroke or trauma patients.
“I like that I’m able to be in my office and available to anybody who needs help,” Lozos said.
But Lozos didn’t think this would always be the case. She said she thought she was only going to be in direct patient care, never believing she would want anything but that.
After getting her bachelor’s degree in 2017, Lozos said that experience opened her eyes to “a whole different world” that goes beyond treating patients. That was also the catalyst for her to continue her education to get her advanced practice license.
“I just see so many opportunities to better the health and wellness of our community,” Lozos said.
Her passion for her job has been noticed by her coworkers.
CCH Emergency Department Director and Emergency Manager Sue Deyke said it’s nice to have someone passionate about their job.
“She’s very dedicated to the facility. She’s extremely intelligent and brings a lot of knowledge to the job,” said Deyke, who’s worked with Lozos for the past eight years.
Lozos is coming off a 2020 that was difficult for just about everyone in the health care industry due to COVID-19.
She said after studying past pandemics like the Spanish Influenza in 1918, she didn't believe it would happen in her lifetime.
“You never thought you would put it into practice yourself,” Lozos said.
She added COVID made the hospital staff have to “think out of the box." For her, she spent time outside the facility helping others.
“I think it was an eye-opening experience,” Lozos said. “Honestly, this last year has made me do research upon research upon research on different things.”
Lozos said, in the beginning, it was challenging to take care of a COVID-19 patient because it was a new experience. But now, the hospital has a protocol in place to help those with that virus.
“It makes you realize we’re capable to do anything and everything if you put your mind to it,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.