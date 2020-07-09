Lunch program sees skyrocket in need

Paula Brandenburgh, food service operations coordinator at CPS, manages the summer food program. She said the pandemic has also changed the way food is given to children.

Normally, the children would physically come to CMS and eat the meals in the cafeteria.

“For the regular (days)… the child has to be here and we have accountable for each child. Now parents or other people can come pick them up,” Brandenburgh said.

The meals are bagged and include milk, fruit, vegetables and an entrée that is typically a sandwich.

“We’ve been serving hot entrees like cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, things like that,” Masek said.

Communication is vital for the program to make sure the schools don’t run out of food, Brandenburgh added.

“We’re watching and keeping track of our counts at different times how the children are coming and picking them up as to whether we need to cook some more product or not,” Brandenburgh said. “If a person comes at one minute to 1:00, we need to ensure that we have food to give them also.”

Brandenburgh also noted that there’s a higher percentage of kids taking advantage of the lunch program this year.