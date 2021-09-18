Lyman-Richey Corporation seeking continuation of sand and gravel mining in Platte County

A public notice remains open until Wednesday for continued dredging operations in the Timber Lake/Treadway, which is located west of Columbus.
According to a public notice issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Lyman-Richey Corporation is “proposing to expand and continue to mine sand and gravel at Pit 17 in the Timber Lake/Treadway area.”
The Lyman-Richey Corp. – which has five subsidiaries, two of which have Columbus locations, according to its website – is seeking water quality certification in accordance with Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, as well as a permit from the Corps of Engineers.
Attempts to reach Lyman-Richey Corp. officials were not successful.
Mining would occur in three phases over 17 years at the 130-acre site. The purpose of the project, according to the public notice, is to dredge sand and gravel for use in “concrete-related construction” in the market service area, which includes Columbus, northwest Platte County and southeast Boone County.
A map attached to the public notice indicates that the mining site is located alongside Shady Lake Road, below and west of 242nd Road.
Phase One – the first five years of mining – would take place in the southeast portion of the parcel, close to existing mining operations. The next phase – years 6-10 – would continue to the west and north with Phase Three – years 11-17 – extending west of Phase Two to the rest of the parcel.
Throughout the 17 years of development, a total of 10.81 acres of wetlands would be affected, the public notice says.
The public notice further states that there are no known National Register sites in the vicinity and an archaeological survey was conducted in April 2020 by the State Archaeology Office. A preliminary determination found that threatened or endangered species or critical habitat likely will not be adversely affected.
Mining operations would potentially affect – but not likely to adversely affect – the northern long-eared bat, piping plover, pallid sturgeon and whooping crane. Lyman-Richey Corporation, the public notice indicates, has a memorandum of understanding to avoid impacts to the piping plover.
Because the project is located in a white noise syndrome (WNS) zone – an area that has been identified as having a bat population containing the wildlife disease WNS – tree removal stipulations would be in place if the application is approved.
It was determined that no effect would made on the western prairie fringed orchid or rufa red knot, the public notice says.
The Corps of Engineers is soliciting comments from any interested party – whether public, a government agency or official or an Indian tribe – on the project. According to the public notice, anyone who feels their interests may be affected by the project may submit written comments to the Nebraska Regulatory Office in Omaha.
Before the public notice’s expiration on Wednesday, Sept. 22, a public hearing may be requested to be held in regards to the application.
