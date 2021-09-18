Lyman-Richey Corporation seeking continuation of sand and gravel mining in Platte County

A public notice remains open until Wednesday for continued dredging operations in the Timber Lake/Treadway, which is located west of Columbus.

According to a public notice issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Lyman-Richey Corporation is “proposing to expand and continue to mine sand and gravel at Pit 17 in the Timber Lake/Treadway area.”

The Lyman-Richey Corp. – which has five subsidiaries, two of which have Columbus locations, according to its website – is seeking water quality certification in accordance with Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, as well as a permit from the Corps of Engineers.

Attempts to reach Lyman-Richey Corp. officials were not successful.

Mining would occur in three phases over 17 years at the 130-acre site. The purpose of the project, according to the public notice, is to dredge sand and gravel for use in “concrete-related construction” in the market service area, which includes Columbus, northwest Platte County and southeast Boone County.

A map attached to the public notice indicates that the mining site is located alongside Shady Lake Road, below and west of 242nd Road.

