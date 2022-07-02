Magpies declining: A sign of the times

As you get older, and get a chance, you start to day dream more and reminisce about “the good ole days.” A good memory can be a curse sometimes on things you want to forget, but for practical purposes it is better than having a bad memory. I might forget what the wife wanted me to get at the store, but I can vividly remember hunting with dad in Boone County near St. Edward like it was yesterday.

In my early years, every fall and weekends thereafter opening day in early November, we would go pheasant and rabbit hunting on the Ed and Al Nelson farm full of creek ravines and large plum thickets and saw pheasants galore like we see sparrows today. A bird different from pheasants, but intriguing and beautiful, were the black-billed magpies we would see frequenting shelterbelts and all the thickets on the Boone County landscape.

The black-billed magpie, Pica hudsonia, also known as the American magpie, is a bird in the Corvidae family that inhabits the western half of North America, from Colorado, to southern coastal Alaska, to Central Oregon, to northern California, northern Nevada, northern Arizona, northern New Mexico, central Kansas, and Nebraska. The bird is black and white, with black areas on the wings and tail showing iridescent hints of blue or blue-green on the top of the back. A fun fact is it is one of only four North American songbirds whose tail makes up half or more of the total body length. So distinct, the tail can look to be almost a foot long on some adult birds.

On one hunting trip back in the '70s and the '80s we might see a dozen or more magpies just on one property. What happened? Where did they go? Many other songbirds are declining but that is another story. According to Joel Jorgenson, bird biologist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, black-billed magpie numbers have been declining and its range has been retracting in Nebraska, a trend that began in the early 2000s. Nebraska Game and Parks (NGPC) say the likely cause of the decline is West Nile Virus (WNV). To a certain extent, that may be true.

Since 2017 there seems to be a marked difference in where magpies have been observed across the state, as I know I am always looking for them. We have been monitoring magpies in our ground counts for the Standing Rock Sioux that we conduct in Sioux County, North Dakota and Corson County, South Dakota and have a ten year data set. WNV may be in play but we surmise it may also be a degraded habitat scenario where many grass lands are becoming overgrazed and shrubs and small trees are slowly disappearing; habitats they use to frequent.

Historically associated with bison herds and following them, they now lands on the backs of cattle to forage on ticks and insects for a tasty prairie lunch. Large predators such as wolves are commonly followed by black-billed magpies, who scavenge from their carcasses after the wolves are done. The species can be seen on the ground feeding on a variety of organisms such as beetles, grasshoppers, amphipods, worms, and even small rodents.

The Birds of Nebraska – Online has been up and running for nearly five years now. This website, sponsored by NGPC is good to go to and report updated information about unusual or rare bird species. If you get a chance you should check it out. In an ever-changing world we need to be aware of the status of many plants and animals disappearing before our eyes.

As our country turns is turning 246 years old, I reflect on all those who gave their lives and service so that we can live in freedom. It seems so many take that freedom for granted and spend their time on ridiculous ways to occupy their time or get attention. Regardless of what side of the political fence you are, we all need to show a lot more appreciation. Another way to put it is be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Happy birthday America!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

