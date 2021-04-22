MAJOR DISPLAY: Columbus Police show off patch collections, challenge coins

Some people collect rocks, postage stamps or comic books — members of law enforcement collect patches.
Not just any patches, though. These are uniform patches unique to each law enforcement agency in the world. Officers collect and trade them, sometimes amassing collections containing hundreds of patches.
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) patch collection is on display in the training room at its station, 2330 14th St. in Columbus. The department-wide collection includes patches from agencies around the United States and more than a dozen from agencies in other countries.
Officers also have their own patch collections. CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk said patch exchanges are common at trainings. Visiting officers may bring several of their department's patches to trade with those of other agencies at a training.
Whenever members of law enforcement meet for the first time, there's the chance they could exchange patches.
Molczyk said he was in Philadelphia on vacation and stopped by the U.S. Mint to exchange patches with the mint police.
"When I was in the national academy we had a trip that we took to New York City and every division within New York City Police Department has its own patch. So the mounted patrol has a mounted patch, their special operations guys have special operations (patches), their bomb techs have them. I've got the New York City patch and then I've got almost every one of their special sections patches to go around it," Molczyk said.
Some members of law enforcement like Police Chief Charles Sherer also collect challenge coins, which are also unique to an individual agency.
"We have challenges coins and people collect the challenge coins," Sherer said.
Receiving a coin can be significant. When someone does something outstanding or goes above and beyond, a police chief or commanding officer might give them a challenge coin. Sherer's collection contains dozens of them.
In his office, Molczyk has his FBI academy certificate mounted on the wall alongside his academy challenge coins.
"When you go to the FBI Academy you get a challenge coin with your session number on it," Molczyk said. "That's very unique, that's to your session. So what I did was I framed them with my certificate."
The collectibles from the FBI Academy don't end there, though. Molczyk said there is also something called the yellow brick road.
"With that you're doing the obstacle course that they use for the officers basics for the Marine Corps. When you complete the yellow brick road, you get a yellow brick with your session number on it. It's quite a prized possession because there are seven challenges before the yellow brick road," Molczyk said. "...Every week you have a different challenge you have to complete and then the culmination of it is the yellow brick road."
And all of the challenges are named after something from "The Wizard of Oz," like the yellow brick road or the flying monkeys.
There's also a blue brick awarded to people who complete a swim challenge.
"You had to do like 100 miles of swimming by the time the session's completed and then you get a blue brick," Molczyk said. "They are three-month-long sessions."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.