Major retailers implement changes due to pandemic

Major retailers are making changes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that will affect its Columbus stores.

Hobby Lobby Arts & Crafts Stores, which has a location in Columbus at 2172 33rd Ave., said in a statement that it was furloughing all of its store employees and many of its corporate and distribution workers.

In its statement, Hobby Lobby said it was ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of paid time off and vacation benefits so that workers could apply for emergency federal income protection benefits. It also encouraged workers to apply for state unemployment compensation benefits, but it will continue medical, dental, life and long-term disability benefits for furloughed workers at least through May 1.

Hobby Lobby describes itself as the world's largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer with more than 900 stores in 46 states with more than 43,000 employees, according to the chain's website.

Hobby Lobby and its owners, the Green family of Oklahoma City, are prominent players in evangelical conservatism. A 2014 Supreme Court decision gave the chain an exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s birth control coverage requirement. Hobby Lobby President Steve Green also built the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C.