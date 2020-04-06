Major retailers implement changes due to pandemic

Major retailers are making changes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that will affect its Columbus stores.
Hobby Lobby Arts & Crafts Stores, which has a location in Columbus at 2172 33rd Ave., said in a statement that it was furloughing all of its store employees and many of its corporate and distribution workers.
In its statement, Hobby Lobby said it was ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of paid time off and vacation benefits so that workers could apply for emergency federal income protection benefits. It also encouraged workers to apply for state unemployment compensation benefits, but it will continue medical, dental, life and long-term disability benefits for furloughed workers at least through May 1.
Hobby Lobby describes itself as the world's largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer with more than 900 stores in 46 states with more than 43,000 employees, according to the chain's website.
Hobby Lobby and its owners, the Green family of Oklahoma City, are prominent players in evangelical conservatism. A 2014 Supreme Court decision gave the chain an exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s birth control coverage requirement. Hobby Lobby President Steve Green also built the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, Walmart, which has a Columbus store at 818 23rd St. E, over the weekend began limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis, the company announced.
This follows an array of efforts Walmart has made, including expanding paid leave policies; closing its stores overnight for cleanings and restocking; installing sneeze guards and social distance markers in stores; beginning temperature checks and starting to make gloves and masks available to associates who want them.
Hy-Vee also announced some changes being made to its store, including its Columbus location at 3010 23rd St. The local store stated it was installing temporary window panels on the back side of checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for both cashiers and customers. Hy-Vee also implemented one-way directional signage in its aisle to assist with efforts to maintain 6 feet of social distancing throughout the building.
Additionally, store officials said that customers will be strongly encouraged to follow a “one person per cart” rule to avoid shopping in large groups in an effort to limit the number of people in stores at any given time.
Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.
