Making a difference: Nicole Blaser relishes opportunity to help others

“Nursing has so many opportunities. The little acts of kindness and chance to make a difference in their lives, it’s so impactful. I get just as much as out of that as the patient does. It’s awesome to see the caring you give the patients makes their lives better – that’s the best thing about nursing to me,” Blaser said. “Whether that’s pain relief you provide, or comfort to a family that has lost a loved one, or a celebration for someone who has new mobility in their life they didn’t have before. Being part of that is really a blessing to the nurse as it is the patient.