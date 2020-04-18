Making a difference: Nicole Blaser relishes opportunity to help others

Editor’s note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Telegram last weekend began spotlighting the members of Columbus Community Hospital’s Incident Command team that is on the front line working to help the community during this crisis. The stories will continue the next several weeks.
Each day Nicole Blaser is presented a bunch of new challenges and stays pretty busy. As Columbus Community Hospital’s director of quality and compliance/ Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy officer, there’s hardly a dull moment.
Her day-to-day leadership responsibilities include oversight of patient and facility safety, performance improvement and patient outcomes, physician credentialing, risk management, reporting core measures and regulatory data, Joint Commission accreditation, infection control functions, case management and lean healthcare initiatives.
In addition, she facilitates the physician peer review and functional review processes and manages all aspects of HIPAA as it relates to the organization’s departments, clinics and overall operations.
Blaser is also a member of CCH’s Incident Command team, a group of leaders who are on the front lines when it comes to CCH preparing and responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As the Incident Command team’s safety and security officer, she wears many hats. Besides helping make sure CCH’s outdoor triage was setup safely, she helps ensure staff know what personal protection equipment to use and how to use it properly, as well as helps monitor CCH’s PPE supply. She is constantly preparing for what’s coming and is one of five resource nurses managing the internal CCH COVID-19 hotline in support of staff and physician questions and needs. In having the responsibility of staffing the internal hotline alone, Blaser has averaged an additional 40-50+ phone calls on some days in addition to her many other responsibilities during the pandemic.
It’s a lot, but she enjoys every aspect of it.
“I absolutely love what I do,” Blaser said. “I love the opportunity to make a difference the way I do.”
Amy Blaser, CCH vice president of physician relations/business development, said Nicole Blaser is a tremendous asset to the organization and community.
“Nicole demonstrates excellence in nursing leadership by embodying our organization’s values and by working collaboratively with other disciplines and teams throughout the hospital,” she said. “As one of our organization’s forefront leaders of quality and patient safety, Nicole sets high expectations, helps guide department directors and managers to evidence-based best resources and practices, while proactively following up to ensure those high expectations are being met. This ultimately creates a culture of accountability.”
BORN TO SERVE
Blaser was born and raised in York, where her parents instilled in her a compassion for aiding others and a strong work ethic at a young age.
“My parents were very, very involved in the community and made me realize very early that making a difference is very important. So I wanted to help people and make a difference,” she recalled. “I think that background is what led me to the health care profession. As I had the opportunity to be exposed to the health care field at a young age, I knew that was the direction I wanted to go.”
Blaser got the chance to work in the York Medical Clinic’s record department and laboratory while in high school, later working at a nursing home as a nurse’s aide and medication aide in high school and college.
She eventually got an associate degree in nursing from Central Community College-Grand Island and then a bachelor’s degree in nursing from what is now known as Midland University in Fremont.
AT CCH
While finishing up college, Blaser got a job as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Columbus Community Hospital in 1999. Since then, her hard work and commitment to her patients and co-workers have helped her climb the ranks. On June 6, 1999, she became an RN in the Acute Care Unit. In 2004, she was promoted to RN case manager in the Swing Bed/Skilled Nursing Unit. She’s been in her current role since April 17, 2005.
“Nursing has so many opportunities. The little acts of kindness and chance to make a difference in their lives, it’s so impactful. I get just as much as out of that as the patient does. It’s awesome to see the caring you give the patients makes their lives better – that’s the best thing about nursing to me,” Blaser said. “Whether that’s pain relief you provide, or comfort to a family that has lost a loved one, or a celebration for someone who has new mobility in their life they didn’t have before. Being part of that is really a blessing to the nurse as it is the patient.
“I don’t get to take care of the patient every day, but I get to take care of the people taking care of the patients every day, so I am grateful.”
Off-DUTY
Although free time comes sparingly these days, when Blaser does have time to herself, she enjoys spending it with her family: husband, Nic; 19-year-old son, Sam, a freshman at the University of Nebraska Omaha; and 16-year-old daughter Maddie, a junior at Scotus Central Catholic.
“No. 1, I love to be involved in their school activities,” Blaser said.
She commits time to being a mentor for the TeamMates Mentoring program and is on the board of directors for local nonprofit Big Pals-Little Pals. Spending time with her two dogs, Piper and Gus, or reading are also among her favorite things.
“I love to read – I enjoy getting my hands on a good book any time I can,” said Blaser, who also went back and obtained her master’s from the University of Nebraska Medical Center several years ago.
MOVING ALONG
These days, working at the hospital is unlike anything Blaser has experienced in her career.
“It’s very different to walk the hallways because everyone has a mask on,” she said. “It’s a lot quieter.”
Fortunately, she said, everyone part of the CCH team has a good relationship. Those strong relationships have been key in communication and collaboration when it comes to keeping people safe and treating those who are ill.
“Everyone is well-prepared for what we’re planning to face. I’ve never been more proud to work at CCH than I have the last month or so,” Blaser said. “I want the community to know the entire medical team across our community is working so collaboratively together. That should make them feel very safe and prepared should we be impacted by this pandemic. We’re as ready as we believe we can be.”
Blaser’s leadership is appreciated and respected by her colleagues.
“During the past several weeks, Nicole has consistently been at the planning table when developing our organization’s operation plans, discussing PPE usage and sparing techniques, developing visitor restrictions, and ensuring safe practices for staff, patients and visitors,” Amy Blaser said.
“It’s been said that in times of chaos, character is revealed, and leaders emerge. In other words, heroes step forward. This is healthcare’s heroic moment. If this story is to have the ending that we all want and need, it will be because of employees like Nicole Blaser, who stepped up and stepped into the battle. “
As for Nicole Blaser, she said she’s proud to call Columbus home and of its residents for their efforts in trying to flatten the curve when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. She encouraged people to keep staying home, practice social distancing and following the Directed Health Measures outlined by local leaders and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“I love the community of Columbus, especially during this pandemic, we’ve seen the community come together in a lot of special ways,” she said. “Everyone is stepping up to make a difference.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
