Making an impact: Feasts to raise funds for Haiti project

Natural disasters and political unrest have made Haiti an uncertain place to live but, according to 1C – The Sanctuary officials, locals will soon be able to make a difference.

1C is partnering with Mission of Hope to send packed food to children in need in Haiti.

“They're the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere,” said Tim Oberdieck, who is the director of Christian education intern at 1C. “Half of their population are food insecure, which means they don't know where the next meal is coming from. And we want to do something about that.”

A packing event – which will be open to the Columbus community as a whole – will be held in March. The purchased food items – things like rice and beans – will be organized to be sent to their next destination.

“Our goal is to pack 40,000 meals, which costs $12,000,” Oberdieck said. “To raise those $12,000, we are hosting two, what we're calling, Fellowship Fundraiser Feasts.”

The feasts will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 1C, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus. The cost is $29 per person and the meal includes prime rib, a baked potato, green beans, salad, a dinner roll and dessert.

Oberdieck noted that people can register for the event at 1cchurch.com. There will be 100 meals available for each time slot. There is a limit on meals so that organizers know how much food to plan for, he added. There may be meals available at the door but that won’t be guaranteed, so Oberdieck is encouraging people to register for the event.

“We'll join together for about an hour-and-a-half to talk about Haiti and just join together for food,” Oberdieck said.

1C officials have been considering the ongoing issues in Haiti for a while, he added.

“Haiti has been something that our pastor has just had on his heart for a long time. And he's worked with Mission of Hope before,” Oberdieck said. “He saw a need, brought it to our staff. We've been working with people at 1C and some other churches to put this event together.”

Oberdieck noted that while 40,000 is “a drop in the bucket,” it’s still a step in the right direction.

“Many of the people who are food insecure are children, just because their parents passed away in one of the natural disasters or the political unrest or kidnappings,” he said. “A lot of those kids don't have someone who can provide food for them. So if we can step in, and do that, even for a day, that's huge.”

Thirty cents can feed a child for a day, he added, so a $29 meal has the potential to make a lasting impact.

“It's a way for someone in Columbus, Nebraska, to make an impact on a child across the globe,” Oberdieck said. “You don't have to go to Haiti. Actually, most people can't because of COVID. So this is a way that you can still make a lasting impact on somebody despite the state of the world that we're in right now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.