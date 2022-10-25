Making an impact: Jim Pillen weighs in on gubernatorial race

Impact, said Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, is why he ran in the first place 21 months ago.

"For me and my family, there’s nothing other than to try to make an impact in the state of Nebraska," Pillen said.

Pillen, a Columbus area native, farmer and doctor of veterinary science, has spent the last two years on the campaign trail for governor, planning to make good on that goal for Nebraska.

"The reason's just really simple: give back, make a difference. You’ve got one of two choices, you can complain about stuff or step up and try to make a difference," Pillen said.

Since Pillen announced his candidacy, things have changed, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding shortly before that in 2019 had long-lasting, somewhat unpredictable effects.

"I would say that an evolution that has happened to us in that time frame is the consequences of federal policies of continuing to print money and losing energy security, energy independence, driving up extraordinary gas prices," Pillen said.

With that, he added, he believes these policies and their consequences have motivated Nebraskans to stand behind his campaign and speak to their concerns.

"I think that in the two years’ time frame, Nebraskans have been really excited about our campaign to have the courage to stand up and speak to the values that are so important to Nebraska," Pillen said.

Since the beginning, Pillen said, he has focused on getting out into Nebraska, meeting Nebraskans and learning about the people he would represent as governor. This process, he said, has been different than he expected.

"I thought meeting Nebraskans across the state would be a good experience, quite honestly it’s been 10 times better than I thought it could be," Pillen said. "I have been in awe of the innovation, the entrepreneurship, the risk taking of people across the state and the incredible opportunities for our kids across the state in the future – just phenomenal."

To protect those values and opportunities, Pillen said, he wants to make sure things continue to move forward smoothly.

"To help that, we have to inspire, get homes built and the state’s got to step up and make sure that we have broadband access across the state quickly," Pillen said. "We’ve got roads that need to be four-lane and we can’t take 40 years to build four-lane roads, we have to get it done quickly so we can move Nebraska."

In visiting with Nebraskans, he added, Pillen has learned about the varying concerns and wants of every part of the state. As such, he also intends to meet with all the legislators and understand their side of those concerns and wants, to help them more effectively serve their districts.

"[The second priority is] recognizing that our job is to serve Nebraskans and meet their needs and create value for Nebraskans and that we work as hard as we can," Pillen said. "The government’s job is to support and create value for Nebraskans, not the other way around."

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who has known Pillen for years and shared mutual support with him in their political ambitions, said that he thinks this is part of an effort to encourage more conversation between the governor and legislature, instead of a top-down communication structure.

"I'm sure he wants to establish a relationship with them so he can understand their positions on things and so he can explain how he looks at issues and he probably wants to have good communication," Moser said. "Maybe he wants more feedback on what’s going on."

His campaign strategy thus far, Pillen said, has been pretty straightforward. He wants to know who he will represent and he is willing to meet as many as he can to better understand what he will do.

"It’s not politics, it’s building relationships and earning people's support and trust, and flat working harder than anybody else," Pillen said. "That’s who we are, that’s what we've done."

That's not to say, however, that he doesn't have some basic operating tenets he stands by. Smaller government and the education and safety of children are two key points in his campaign, he said.

"I believe in less governance, we have to have transforming tax solutions, we have to never give up on our kids," Pillen said. "Our school formula gives up on our kids. We need to make sure that parents are allowed to raise their children."

One thing that has not changed, Pillen said, is that Nebraska is his home and that if elected, he will represent all of its people.

"In the end, I love Nebraska, I love the people and the state of Nebraska and we’ve been incredibly blessed because of that," Pillen said. "Who I am is because of my family and all the other people I’ve interacted with in Nebraska."