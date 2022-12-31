Making change through teamwork: Heartland Workers Center expands to Columbus

Three pillars guide the Heartland Workers Center: civic engagement, workers’ rights and leadership development. With the help of a local community organizer, those three pillars have begun to grow in the Columbus area.

On July 18, the Heartland Workers Center started operation in the Columbus area when Community Organizer Rosa Pinto started her first day on the job as its only staff member in the city. Communities with community organizers only have one because they typically only need one.

“My vision is to have a better Columbus, this is an amazing community, very welcoming and powerful but I want to have a better Columbus for our children and those of us who do already live here,” Pinto said.

That, she clarified, is done through amplifying the voices of the underrepresented in the community and by making resources and opportunities known for the three guiding pillars.

“Like the Get out The Vote campaign letting people know how important it is to go and have their voice heard by voting, by young leaders, people who like to volunteer getting involved and seeing the impact in the community. All that makes us more united and a better community in general,” Pinto said.

Get Out the Vote, a voting awareness initiative, is actually how Pinto got started with the Heartland Workers Center, when Schuyler Community Organizer Luis Lucar saw how well she did there operating a phone line.

“I have personally known her a few years I know her personality, I know she can easily get to people in her community,” Lucar said. “People trust her and that’s one of the things we want in our community, we want people to trust us too, she was a great fit with that.”

Since July, Pinto has been focusing on establishing relationships with the entire Columbus area community, from individuals to small businesses to bigger companies, because every event is an opportunity to get a message out.

“My goal for this coming year would be for the workers center to be well known in the community,” Pinto said. “The Back-to-School Bash, Columbus Days, every single event we want Heartland Workers Center to be a part of and be part of the community so we can keep working on our mission.”

Pinto added that community voices like businesses are valuable because they already have people who know them and trust them and are willing to hear what Heartland Workers Center is talking about because they recognize the business they’re partnering with.

“If I say something and you don’t know who I am it won’t have as much impact but if you hear it from the bank you bank with it’s be more impactful,” Pinto said. “I’d like to team up with people wo are already leaders and try to make a bigger chance with their teamwork.”

The organization deals a lot with immigrant populations, Lucar said, which makes those business relationships so much more important, because businesses tend to know their customers and their needs and they and the Heartland Workers Center can collaborate to help meet them.

“They deal with the customers and we know who they are, where they come from, what they need and they know what they want, what they need, how they’re struggling,” Lucar said. “It’s a great combination to understand each other and how we can fill the needs of these groups.”