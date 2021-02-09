Making headway: Columbus Arts Council prepares for move

After approximately 40 years, the Columbus Arts Council is leaving its current location in advance of the demolition of the Columbus Public Library.
The Arts Council has been housed in the basement of the library's current location, 2504 14th St.
Voters in November approved a community building project which, among other things, would include the library. It is planned to be constructed where the current library is situated.
“Our space is kind of hidden away and we would like to be more visible,” Columbus Arts Council Board of Directors President Linda Wheatley said. “But the space we’ve had, it’s been really nice and has good lighting, and it worked really well for hosting art shows and exhibits and hosting receptions for artists.”
The Arts Council originally started to administer a gallery for the library, she noted. The library's gallery is the Columbus Art Gallery.
Currently, both the gallery and Arts Council office are open by appointment only.
Similar to the library itself, the Arts Council will be having a sale for residents to buy items the organization does not intend to put into storage. The moving sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 13.
“You know, after 40 years of a volunteer organization where no one wants to throw anything away… we’ve accumulated a lot of things,” Wheatley said. “We’re spending the month of February trying to find new homes for this stuff.”
Items include things such as artwork, display cases, bookshelves and jewelry.
“Works that have been left here from different artists,” she added. “They have not come back to claim them. There’s some pottery, some pictures, things like that.”
The goal is to not leave much for demolition, Arts Council Secretary Karen Melcher said. Despite the cold, Melcher said the council is hoping to at least some people come out to the sale.
Melcher has been on the board for around 12 years.
“I was an elementary teacher at St. Bon's and we used to bring our kids down here,” she noted. “It was so exciting and then I’ve got an art background and training.”
The area has been a good gallery and gift shop, Melcher said, but more things are coming.
“Our biggest problem is that we were so invisible in the library, being in the basement,” Melcher added. “We’re excited about looking forward to whatever the future holds for us.”
That begins on March 1, when the Arts Council will be out of its old space and into a small office. The office will be for Arts Council business.
“We don’t know for sure what the future holds,” Wheatley said, adding they will have a space in the new community building but further details aren't ironed out yet.
Also around that time, the library will be temporarily moving into the former Columbus Police Department building, 2419 14th St.
The Arts Council is planning for more events, Wheatley noted, especially for when COVID-19 restrictions ease.
“We are also planning some art pop-ups in the community which would be a mini-exhibit, like three to five pieces by a specific artist,” she said. “It would appear at someplace in the community for a week or two weeks. We’re thinking of places like business lobbies, or restaurants or churches or wherever people would be interested in hosting us.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.