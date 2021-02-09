Making headway: Columbus Arts Council prepares for move

“You know, after 40 years of a volunteer organization where no one wants to throw anything away… we’ve accumulated a lot of things,” Wheatley said. “We’re spending the month of February trying to find new homes for this stuff.”

Items include things such as artwork, display cases, bookshelves and jewelry.

“Works that have been left here from different artists,” she added. “They have not come back to claim them. There’s some pottery, some pictures, things like that.”

The goal is to not leave much for demolition, Arts Council Secretary Karen Melcher said. Despite the cold, Melcher said the council is hoping to at least some people come out to the sale.

Melcher has been on the board for around 12 years.

“I was an elementary teacher at St. Bon's and we used to bring our kids down here,” she noted. “It was so exciting and then I’ve got an art background and training.”

The area has been a good gallery and gift shop, Melcher said, but more things are coming.

“Our biggest problem is that we were so invisible in the library, being in the basement,” Melcher added. “We’re excited about looking forward to whatever the future holds for us.”