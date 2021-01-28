Making healthy beverage choices in the new year

Many people look at their health goals in the new year and losing weight is often at the top of the list.

If you want to drop pounds in 2021, here’s a tip: Look at what you drink to help cut empty calories.

Take for instance soft drinks, energy drinks and sports drinks. They are 90% water but are loaded with additional sugar and calories. One 12-ounce can of a sugar-sweetened beverage has 2-13 teaspoons of added sugar and can have more than 200 calories. A Super Big Gulp has a whopping 512 calories and 32 teaspoons of added sugar. The American Heart Association recommends that daily intake of added sugar be limited to 6 teaspoons for women and 9 teaspoons for men.

Fancy coffee drinks can also be loaded with sugar and calories. Most average 300-600 calories and 11-17 teaspoons of added sugar.

It’s important to keep an eye on the amount of sugar you consume. Excess added sugar is associated with an increased risk for obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, tooth decay, fatty liver and certain cancers.