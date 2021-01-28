Making healthy beverage choices in the new year

Many people look at their health goals in the new year and losing weight is often at the top of the list.
If you want to drop pounds in 2021, here’s a tip: Look at what you drink to help cut empty calories.
Take for instance soft drinks, energy drinks and sports drinks. They are 90% water but are loaded with additional sugar and calories. One 12-ounce can of a sugar-sweetened beverage has 2-13 teaspoons of added sugar and can have more than 200 calories. A Super Big Gulp has a whopping 512 calories and 32 teaspoons of added sugar. The American Heart Association recommends that daily intake of added sugar be limited to 6 teaspoons for women and 9 teaspoons for men.
Fancy coffee drinks can also be loaded with sugar and calories. Most average 300-600 calories and 11-17 teaspoons of added sugar.
It’s important to keep an eye on the amount of sugar you consume. Excess added sugar is associated with an increased risk for obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, tooth decay, fatty liver and certain cancers.
Instead of reaching for a sweetened-beverage, water should be the go-to option. It is the best choice to hydrate our bodies and carry away waste products. It keeps our immune system healthy and doesn’t have calories. The amount needed depends on your age, sex and activity level. Strive for at least 8 cups of water a day. Most people, though, need closer to 10-15 cups. You may need less if you are older and weigh less. Your thirst is generally a guide, but as we age, our thirst sensation may begin to diminish, so we need to be intentional about staying hydrated.
If you don’t like plain water, try adding lemon, orange, lime, cucumber, watermelon or fresh mint for flavor. A few drops of a sugar-free flavoring can boost the taste in your drinks. A small amount of sugar substitute, such as Stevia, can add a little sweetness without adding calories.
How about coffee and tea? Black coffee and tea contain phytochemicals that may reduce your risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Green tea is a great option without adding a lot of caffeine. Avoid adding sugar and creamer to limit calorie intake.
Look for beverages that will give you some added nutrients along with the calories. Choose skim milk, 1% milk or a fortified, unsweetened plant-based beverage such as soy or almond milk, which can provide needed calcium and vitamins A and D. Fruit juices are good sources of potassium and vitamin C but have little fiber and add calories. Try adding 100% grape or pomegranate juice to seltzer water to boost antioxidants.
This new year, evaluate your beverage intake and make wise choices. Check the nutrition facts label for added sugar, fat and calories before taking a drink.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital