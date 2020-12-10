Making holiday traditions healthy

Traditions are a typical part of the holidays, especially when it comes to food. Though it is difficult to know what kind of gathering we will be able to have during the pandemic, now is a good time to think about your family traditions and ways to make them healthier. Often it just involves making a few small changes.

Before buying ingredients, check the labels. When possible, choose options with lower amounts of added sugars, sodium, saturated fat and no trans fat. Check the ingredient list for hydrogenated fats, too. Another option is substituting ingredients for a more healthy option when preparing meals.

Try the following:

• Instead of using whole milk or heavy cream, use skim milk or evaporated skim milk.

• Instead of butter, use canola oil or applesauce when baking.

• Instead of only white flour, use half white and half whole wheat flour.

• Instead of adding chocolate chips or candies, use dried fruit, like cranberries or cherries.

• Instead of indulging in traditional, super sugary desserts, enjoy fruit or fruit sweetened desserts such as baked apples or pears or apple bread pudding.