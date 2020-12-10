Making holiday traditions healthy

Traditions are a typical part of the holidays, especially when it comes to food. Though it is difficult to know what kind of gathering we will be able to have during the pandemic, now is a good time to think about your family traditions and ways to make them healthier. Often it just involves making a few small changes.
Before buying ingredients, check the labels. When possible, choose options with lower amounts of added sugars, sodium, saturated fat and no trans fat. Check the ingredient list for hydrogenated fats, too. Another option is substituting ingredients for a more healthy option when preparing meals.
Try the following:
• Instead of using whole milk or heavy cream, use skim milk or evaporated skim milk.
• Instead of butter, use canola oil or applesauce when baking.
• Instead of only white flour, use half white and half whole wheat flour.
• Instead of adding chocolate chips or candies, use dried fruit, like cranberries or cherries.
• Instead of indulging in traditional, super sugary desserts, enjoy fruit or fruit sweetened desserts such as baked apples or pears or apple bread pudding.
• Instead of refined products, use whole grain breads, whole grain pasta and brown rice.
• Instead of deep-frying, try baking, grilling, roasting, steaming or air-frying vegetables.
• Instead of adding sugar to sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce, use spices, herbs and citrus for flavor. For other dishes, use extracts like vanilla, almond and peppermint to add flavor, and cut back on sugar by 1/4 to 1/3.
When it is mealtime, keep the following in mind when choosing how to fill your plate.
• A healthy serving of poultry, fish or meat is 3 ounces or about the size of a deck of cards.
• Choose the white meat when eating poultry. Most of the time it has fewer calories and less saturated fat. Discard the skin before eating to reduce the calories and saturated fat.
• Limit gravy to two tablespoons or less since it can be loaded with saturated fat, calories and sodium.
• Keep sides of grains to about ½ cup. Make a healthier dressing option by preparing with whole grain bread or cornbread, nuts and lots of vegetables and fruits.
• Eat sugary desserts in small portions or bite-size treats just to get a taste.
Alternatives are also available for traditional beverages served up during the holidays. Try the following to make healthier choices when reaching for drinks.
• Try low-fat versions and nondairy nogs such as almond milk nog.
• Make your own hot chocolate by stirring unsweetened cocoa powder, cinnamon and vanilla extract into hot, fat-free milk. Add a touch of sugar substitute if needed.
• Make you own cider by using 100% apple juice and a variety of spices, such as cinnamon sticks, cloves, nutmeg and whole cranberries or fresh orange slices.
• Try a mocktail. Choose a nonalcoholic version of your favorite cocktail to help lower calories.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital
